RED HANDED: Jail for forest harvest

MARIJUANA: Police were on patrol for marijuana cultivation - and found it at Neerdie. Contributed

POLICE found what they were looking for when they were patrolling the Neerdie State Forest to detect marijuana production, Gympie District Court was told this week.

They intercepted Dean Leslie Selby, 28, who was driving towards them as they patrolled forest tracks in an unmarked police vehicle.

Defence and prosecution agreed that Selby had reversed away from them "at speed", ultimately stopping a short distance away.

As Selby exited his vehicle, a package of marijuana fell from a compartment in the driver's side door.

A vehicle search turned up three heat-sealed bags of marijuana, as well as marijuana leaf and other plant material, with soil, in the boot.

When he said he had found two plants in the forest and had taken them to his Glenwood home, police went there with him and found more marijuana, including clip seal bags with 18g, 19g and 95g of marijuana and two plastic shopping bags with 635g and 518g of plant material.

Judge Glen Cash said he noted the quantities involved but that only a small proportion was the saleable drug product and much of the larger quantities were leaf and stems of little commercial value.

He sentenced Selby to 12 months jail, suspended for an operational period of two years.