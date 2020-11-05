RED-HANDED: 10 times Gympie crims were caught in the act

FROM a Gympie dad who was busted smoking from a meth pipe by police, to a drunk Coast man filmed taking a sledgehammer to a vending machine, here are 10 times Gympie criminals were caught in the act.

1. 23yo caught red-handed vandalising Mary Valley Rattler

A Gympie region man was caught red-handed graffitiing the Mary Valley Rattler after a staff member saw him live on CCTV and called police earlier this year.

Matthew William Ross, 23, and another man were caught on CCTV using black markers to graffiti two train carriages, two benches and windowsill at the Mary Valley Rattler in the early hours of May 21.

A staff member watching the security tapes saw the offenders and rang police, who arrived on scene to find the two still there.

2. Boat thief caught in the act

A young Gympie man who breached COVID-restrictions to steal a boat and was caught after getting bogged trying to outrun police, had also been disqualified from driving.

While fishing at Rainbow Beach on April 18, Corey Michael Jessop-Warnes saw a small aluminium boat, known as a tender, tied to a tree near the Carlo Point boat ramp, and decided he would steal it.

Corey Michael Jessop-Warnes

The 21-year-old headed home to Gympie to get a trailer, and at 6pm returned to the boat, untied and loaded it onto his trailer before he was witnessed driving it out of town.

At 7pm, Jessop-Warnes stopped on Rainbow Beach Road to inspect the boat, but when a police patrol recognised the boat and turned their lights on, he ran to the car and tried to drive away.

Police pulled up alongside Jessop-Warnes, who tried to turn in front of them, but he spun into soft sand and became bogged and police caught up with him.

3. Dad was smoking meth when police walked in

A Gympie dad landed himself in court after police walked in on him as he was just about to smoke meth while they were searching for a wanted person.

While searching a Victory Heights property on March 13, police came across Neville James Wanstall, 34, underneath the house in a makeshift loungeroom.

Police saw a glass pipe, a set of digital scales and a clipseal bag in front of Wanstall, and a butane torch on the ground, which was still alight.

The clipseal bag contained 0.52g of meth, and Wanstall admitted he was about to start smoking it when they walked in.

4. 50yo caught smoking weed in Mary St

A Gympie man who attempted to hide marijuana when he was caught smoking behind a Mary Street business tried to tell police it was tobacco and gave a false address.

On August 8, police responded to a call about a drug offence, and on the loading bay of a Mary Street business they found Thomas Arthur Ward, 50, with a homemade pipe and container of marijuana.

Police saw Ward try to hide a plastic pot containing marijuana as they approached him, and found burnt traces of the drug in the bowl of the pipe.

Police could smell the marijuana, but when asked Ward tried to tell them he was smoking tobacco and then gave them a fake address.

Emily Jane Murfitt

5. Caught stealing from Vinnies

A Gympie teenager who returned to steal from St Vinnies three times in one night was later busted driving illegally and with marijuana and glass pipes in her car.

At 7pm on May 25, this year, Emily Jane Murfitt, 19, and her co-accused were captured on CCTV pulling up outside the Gympie St Vinnies, and Murfitt could be seen getting out of the passenger seat and grabbing six bags of clothing and boxes with unknown items.

The pair returned again and again, and Murfitt was filmed loading several items into the car each time, including a mini trampoline, a baby seat, a surfboard, several more bags of clothing and a sleeping bag.

6. Drunk mechanic attacks vending machine with sledgehammer

A Cooloola Cove man who tried to “have a conversation” with a vending machine before smashing it with a sledgehammer was fined $400 in Gympie Magistrates Court this year.

Piriniha Te Whenua Kelly, 41, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property at Rainbow Beach Car Wash on October 19, 2019.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said CCTV footage showed an intoxicated Kelly approach a vending machine at the car wash, “have a conversation with it”, and then kick and punch it before leaving.

He later returned with a sledgehammer and changed his clothes to try to hide his identity, but did not change his shoes.

He smashed the vending machine with the sledgehammer, causing $391 of damage.

7. Man jailed after racking up 40 charges in 2-year crime spree

A Gympie man’s suspicious behaviour led to his arrest, as he attempted to avoid a police patrol in Alexandra Hills in 2018.

Ian Charles Victor Mcilvenna was acting suspiciously while riding a motorcycle, and police realised he was trying to avoid being seen by them.

They followed Mcilvenna to a dead end where he mounted the footpath and continued to flee at speeds of 20-30km/h before hitting another dead end, dumping the bike and trying to run.

After trying to taser him, the officers were able to arrest Mcilvenna, who told them he had a homemade gun and a glass pipe in his pocket.

Police also discovered he was wanted on a return to prison warrant.

8. Man caught smashing phone outside police station

A Gympie man caught on CCTV smashing a phone outside the Gympie Police Station said he was looking for his belongings and became mad when the station was closed.

On March 8, Gregory James Alexander, 35, was drinking at a Sunday lunch when the next thing he knew he was waking up in hospital and being told his belongings were at the Gympie Police Station.

Alexander walked up to the station only to find it closed, so he tried to use the phone outside the building.

He became aggravated and could be seen on CCTV footage hitting the phone, smashing the speaker into two pieces.

Quinton Vollmerhausen

9. Dad steals mattress, clothes from Vinnies

A single father caught on CCTV stealing from St Vinnies Gympie told a court he only helped his female co-offender because he was scared of her.

Quinton Marcus Vollmerhausen was filmed stealing a mattress and clothing from the store on December 23, 2019, and pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this year.

Security cameras caught Vollmerhausen, 32, pulling his car up outside, and waiting in it while the woman started loading it with stolen items.

Vollmerhausen said she then yelled at him to get out and help, and feeling “fearful” he put a mattress and clothing into the car before getting back in the driver’s seat.

Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe

10. Woman caught in midnight charity theft

Yet another person caught stealing from St Vinnies faced the court earlier this year, charged with stealing hundreds of dollars worth of donations.

Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe and another man were caught on CCTV last November 23 parking outside St Vincent de Paul’s in Gympie just before midnight.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Vinnicombe, 47, left the car and combed through the items sitting outside the charity for the next six minutes.

About $535 in goods were stolen, including a portable air conditioner, a cassette player and shoes.

