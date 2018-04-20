Menu
What the hell have our leaders been doing? Sitting on their hands? Rob Williams
Recycling fiasco defies belief - it's 2018 for God's sake

Shelley Strachan
by
20th Apr 2018 9:25 AM

IT IS incredible and disgraceful that here in the 21st Century, and on the eve of the abolition of plastic bags from our supermarkets, Ipswich has abandoned it recycling program because China will no longer accept certain foreign materials.

Surely this is a joke.

It is beyond belief that our "leaders” are so far behind the eight ball on this vital issue that could affect the future of mankind and mother earth.

I am no raging greenie, but I am green enough to want my descendants to be able to experience life on this spectacular planet.

Here we are in a situation that possibly Gympie could also face in in a few months, where all attempt at recycling is abandoned. Where is the Plan B? Surely, at some level of state or national government, there are protocols and plans in place to protect our nation from drowning in a sea of garbage - plans and protocols that do not involve shipping our garbage to another country, plans and protocols that involve a legitimate attempt at creating a sustainable future.

Enough with the bull**** smoke and mirrors that too many well-paid people feed us, instead of implementing bold and genuine solutions and actions.

Show some leadership and sort this out. Here's an idea: build our own recycling plants.

Gympie Times Editor Shelley Strachan and General Manager Tracey McKean.
