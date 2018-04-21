RECYCLING DEBACLE: Council clears up our waste future

GYMPIE'S landfills will not become last-ditch homes to mounds of plastic, with Gympie Regional Council confirming its recycling service will continue for the next five years at least.

While other Queensland councils could follow a path first trod by Ipswich City Council and dump their recycling in landfill, Mayor Mick Curran said this region would not head down the same path.

"We've got a contractual agreement regarding our waste collection which includes recycling,” Councillor Curran said.

"We will continue to recycle and we urge all residents to continue to recycle.

"Those contractual agreements means that the person who provides our waste services are obligated to recycle.”

Ipswich initially dumped their service in wake of China banning imports of waste - which contractors said would cause costs to soar.

Ipswich made a U-turn on the decision yesterday, and signed a new short-term contract that guarantees the council recycling services will continue.

Gympie's recycled goods are collected by Cleanaway and taken to a facility near Hervey Bay for sorting.

While Gympie council's contract with Cleanaway still has 12 months to run, Cr Curran said there were also two two-year options to be picked up.

Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

A major problem highlighted in the ban, he said, is that recycled products have to remain "very clean”.

"We're urging people not to contaminate that recycling product ... because the more people do (recycle) the less it's going to cost them.

"The more product that can't be recycled, the dearer the charges will be,” he said.

Asked about reports it would only have cost Ipswich ratepayers an extra 59c a week to keep recyclables out of landfill, Cr Curran said many residents would likely agree to such a cost to help the environment.

"I would absolutely assure you that for the sake of 59c I'd be lining up to see recycling continue, and I'm sure many people in the community would do that too,” he said.

"We see the importance of recycling, it's paramount, and we've got to provide an environment for our children and our children's children.

It was also promising talk was starting around councils sending "zero waste to landfill” in the wake of China's ban.

"The problem we have with landfill is it's very expensive for councils to run, and we have the legal obligations for 30 years after they're closed.”

The Gympie Times contacted Cleanaway for comment but received no response.