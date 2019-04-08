Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Your Story

Recycle your Easter egg wrappers

bmuir
by
8th Apr 2019 9:18 AM

Did you know that the foil wrapping from all the Easter eggs you eat this Easter can be recycled?

Aluminium foil is one of the most recyclable of all products. In Australia, it is usually made into more aluminium. The Easter egg foil could become the aluminium in a can of soft drink or an aluminium baseball bat or toy.

It is preferable for people to scrunch up their foil into fairly big balls.

So, once you've eaten your Easter eggs, scrunch them up into a big ball and put the foil into the yellow recycling bin.

The best part about scrunching up your wrappings is that no one will ever know how many Easter eggs you have consumed.

Happy Easter and happy recycling.

easter recycling

Top Stories

    Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after Glastonbury crash

    premium_icon Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after Glastonbury crash

    News The woman in her 60s crashed into a power pole just after 9.28am.

    • 8th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Gympie conservation parks: unlikely key to riches from space

    premium_icon Gympie conservation parks: unlikely key to riches from space

    News Cooloola Coast national parks create space for the space industry

    • 8th Apr 2019 8:52 AM
    Protestors flaunt anti-vegan laws in morning demonstration

    premium_icon Protestors flaunt anti-vegan laws in morning demonstration

    Business Harsh new penalties only encourage animal rights activists

    How a Gympie man survived an Eastern Brown snake bite

    premium_icon How a Gympie man survived an Eastern Brown snake bite

    News A walk in the paddocks leaves one man recovering in hospital.