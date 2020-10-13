Recruitment drive at one of region’s biggest employees

Laminex is hiring 20 new staff for its Monkland factory, finally finishing a recruitment drive that started before COVID-19 struck.

IT IS all aboard the jobs train at Laminex’s Monkland factory, with the group on the verge of adding another 20 workers to its full-time staff.

The jobs are part of the fourth shift at the Monkland factory and push staff numbers to more than 80, which is double the number first employed at the old Carter Holt Harvey factory when it was saved from shutdown early last year.

The job openings were first flagged in January but were put on hold when COVID-19 forced the country to close down.

Operations manager Scott Beckett said the hiring drive should give the region confidence in the face of COVID-19.

“We are seeing the markets still strong, and although we delayed this by nine months due to COVID we are still growing,” Mr Beckett said.

Mr Beckett said the jobs would also inject confidence in that the new jobs “will lead to 80-100 other support jobs” and “it shows that the Gympie region forestry sector is still a great place to work as we offer long term stability”.

When they were first advertised this year, the company expected to fill multiple maintenance fitter and process operator positions.

The maintenance fitter opening required applicants to ensure “the reliable operation of the plant, 24 hours a day/seven days per week”, the process operator and electrician roles specified “shift worker positions working 12 hour rotating shifts”.