Record-setting biker dodges charging bull, roos on 18hr ride

Rebecca Stone set a record of 18 hours and 29 minutes on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, cycling solo from end to end and back again at the weekend.

"WHEN I'm riding, I don't have to do anything - don't have to work, don't have to do housework, don't have to cook."

It may sound like Rebecca Stone only cycles for the escapism it offers her from a busy life, but the record-setting cyclist isn't talking about a relaxed ride to the corner store.

The Moggill midwife has taken on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail solo, completing the track from one end to the other and back again in a record time of 18 hours and 29 minutes.

She set out on Friday at 6am at Wulkuraka and rode to Yarraman and back, a slightly shorter route than the one she completed prior to the rail trail's completion.

"It was 328km this time and 334 last time - there was a missing bit between Toogoolawah and Moore and you used to have to go around the old stock route because that bit hadn't been finished," she said.

"(But this time) overall, it was an awful lot harder because I was by myself."

Riding solo cost Rebecca her support network, an asset she didn't realise the value of until she rode alone.

"You don't realise until you try and do the same route solo because, when you have people around you, you have a safety net if anything goes wrong they can help you mechanically," she said.

"They keep you awake, they open gates for you, they fetch you water and drop off food - I had everything the first time."

She said she made three errors during the trip, getting lost and having to backtrack.

"Once at Toogoolawah crossing the road and once in a town I forget the name of and another time I ended up around the back of a farmyard and I thought, no, this isn't right," she said.

Despite travelling solo, plenty of characters popped up along the way, including kangaroos, other wild animals and friendly faces bearing gifts.

"I met a guy up at Yarraman who gave me some lemon sorbet and water, which was cool, so I stopped to chat to him," she said.

"I also stopped because of cows and cow manure - and at one point I had to stop to make sure a bull wasn't going to charge at me."

Even so, she said she would take on the track solo again.

"If I did it again, I think I could probably get it under 18 hours," she said.

