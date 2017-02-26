Record number of enrolments for USC

More than 4800 students have enrolled to start at USC this semester, a record number.

A RECORD number of students will be starting their university experience tomorrow at USC, with almost 4800 new enrolments at campuses across the region.

The new influx brings the total number of students at campuses across Gympie, the Fraser and Sunshine coasts and Brisbanes South bank to more than 13,000.

The University now has twice as many students as it had eight years ago (at the start of 2009), and three times as many students as it had 12 years ago (at the start of 2005).

Master of International Business students Adrian Kirchmair, Kristina Zitzelberger, Alexandros Lignadis, Nicko Mischke, Rene Komnick and Lynn Waalkes, all from Germany, are among USC's 4,800 new students this semester. Contributed

New degrees introduced this year in Midwifery, Recreation and Outdoor Environmental Studies, and a combined Bachelor of Laws/Environmental Management have contributed to this growth.

Other degrees that have experienced significant growth have been the Graduate Diploma in Education (Secondary), Animal Ecology, Health Science and Nutrition.

New students have been advised that parking spaces in the regulated parking areas of the Sippy Downs campus will be at a premium for the next few weeks.

Students are encouraged to consider using the University's free carpark on Claymore Road, while carpooling, public transport, walking or cycling are also viable alternatives.

Shuttle buses will also run to the Gympie, Noth Lakes and Caboolture campuses.