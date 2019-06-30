Menu
Maryborough has broken a world record for the largest Steampunk gathering, snatching the title from New Zealand
Trend setting

RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

Blake Antrobus
by
29th Jun 2019 7:07 PM | Updated: 30th Jun 2019 3:29 PM
THE Heritage City has claimed a world title for the largest gathering of Steampunks after a record turnout on Saturday afternoon.

About 236 enthusiasts clad in their best Steampunk gear gathered in Queens Park for the Steamfesta event.

The numbers just surpassed the world record, previously held by the New Zealand town of Oamaru, by about eight people.

GALLERY: All the bells and whistles at the M'boro Steamfesta

Organiser Jenny Elliott said it was a mammoth effort to organise the turnout and said the new title would become a major tourist driver for the Fraser Coast.

She said the next stage was organising the paperwork to be handed over to the Guinness World Records organisation.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

