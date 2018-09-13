Record high fuel prices in Brisbane, but what about Gympie?

GYMPIE motorists have been advised to fill up while fuel prices are "fair” in the region as a "volatile” global oil market makes trends nearly impossible to predict.

The RACQ set 150.4 cents per litre as yesterday's standard in Gympie, but further increases to a six cent local rise in the last fortnight could see average prices break a four-year record.

"Gympie saw a correction in petrol prices the week before last, so prices have been quite stable for about two weeks, but global oil prices are (also) at a four-year high, which has seen records broken in Brisbane and the Gold Coast,” RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said.

Lucinda Ross of the RACQ.

FUEL PRICES IN GYMPIE - SEPTEMBER 13

FAIR PRICE: 150.4 cents/litre

WHERE TO BUY

Caltex Woolworths Gympie - 148.9cpl

Caltex Woolworths Gympie South - 148.9cpl

Coles Express Gympie - 149.9cpl

Deverys Service Station Mellor St - 149.9cpl

BP Gympie Gateway - 149.9cpl

Gympie Diesel Stop Brisbane Rd - 149.9cpl

WHERE TO AVOID

Caltex Gympie Southside - 151.6cpl

Jones Hill Store - 151.9cpl

Caltex Gympie South - 151.9cpl

BP Gympie West Store And Service Station - 156.9cpl

"It's possible (prices) will get higher again. If the average goes over the fair price of 151.5cpl, which is not a lot more, that's a four-year high for Gympie.

"We encourage people to fill up now, but we'll see how it progresses.”

Ms Ross strongly encouraged Gympie drivers to do their research, avoid "convenience” and shirk retailers hiking their prices beyond the fair amount.

"Give your business to stations who are keeping their prices below or near the fair amount, and take your business away from those with higher prices.

"Stations putting their prices above the 150cpl mark is their prerogative, but it's important to give support to the cheapest servos.”

RACQ's fair fuel prices are determined by the wholesale price of oil sales combined with the retail margin added by vendors.

Caltex Woolworths at Gympie and Gympie South recorded yesterday's best value with 148.9cpl, while the BP Gympie West Service Station was more than six cents oer the limit at 156.9cpl.

