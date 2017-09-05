Record crowd kicks up dust at Bushman's carnival fun

Holly Myers, riding Marsha, took out Second Place in the Junior Draft.

WHAT a fantastic Widgee weekend. The showgrounds were full to bursting with caravans, campers and horse floats, and record attendance at this year's Bushman's Carnival.

Entrants gathered from across South East Queensland and enjoyed near perfect weather and superb riding conditions.

Competition was fierce with over 650 nominations received ensuring judges and volunteers were continuously busy over the weekend, resulting in a smooth and cohesively run programme.

The final event, the Open Draft, carrying $1,000 in prize money and a magnificent trophy donated by Better Home Living was won by Brydie Hughes who also won a $350 watch donated by Goodyear Jewellers for the Highest Scoring Lady Rider.

The Open attracted the highest number of entries and drew a huge crowd of spectators who filled the stands throughout the day.

With two full rounds to contend with, followed by the final run, presentations were held in near dark conditions but winners were grinners and first to admit they'd enjoyed a simply fabulous weekend.

President of Widgee and District Hall and Rec Association, Sherry Fuller, was elated with the turnout and the attendance.

The committee would like to thank the many volunteers who helped in so many ways and special thanks to the judges who did an outstanding job.

Particular recognition must go to all the cattle donors and livestock carriers and the sponsors who made the event possible; these include Goodyear Jewellers, Stewart Terrace Butchery, Tom Grady Rural Merchandise CRT, Handy Hire, Sullivan Livestock & Rural Services, Quinlan Performance Horses, Goldburgs Outfitters, Clinton Bull Livestock Carrier, Warrego Livestock Transport, Betta Home Living, Gympie Rural & Commercial Packaging, Starelle Stock Horses & Jemima Bison, Kilkivan Auto Centre, Goomeri Emporium, Cooloola Pump & Irrigation, M&J Autos of Widgee, Widgee General Store & Widgee Rural Supplies.

The dust has finally settled in Widgee and Elvis has left the showgrounds.

It's time to recuperate and prepare for their next big event; see Friday's Widgee Column for details.

RESULTS:

First 5 placegetters only:

Junior Draft:

1st Kayla Edwards on Barley 81 points

2nd Holly Myers on Marsha 75

3rd Jamaika Lawrence on Lucky Lad 71

4th Kodi Harrison on Riley 61

5th Felicity Mawhinney on Paleface 56

Juvenile Draft:

1st Todd Myers on Con Air 86

2nd Jordan Young on Golden Dimmock 80

3rd Zoey Young on Youngmere Dynamo 76

4th Emily Berghofer on Sunny 74

5th Wyatt Jones on Awful 20 )

5th Shami Edwards on Hunter 20 )

5th Lachlan Wallace on Blue Berry 20 )

Maiden Draft:

1st Paul Radke on Confession 90

2nd Roy Kelly on Sassy 89

3rd Kelwin Duncan on Rosco 87 )

3rd Nathan Wilson on

Ladybrook Missey 87 )

3rd Michael Eckford on Oakey 87 )

Novice Draft:

1st Anthony Webb on Roy 175

2nd Paul McEwan on Wrangler 169

3rd Roy Kelly on Redemption Ray Dee 168 )

3rd Barry Hockey on Sophie 168 )

3rd Colleen Smith on Boonara Symphony 168 )

Open Draft:

1st Brydie Hughes on Beniah 257

2nd Raymond Charles on

Miss Adrenalin Rush 256

3rd Bruce Myers on Olenas Destiny 255

4th Dave Mawhinney on Joker 252

5th Colleen Smith on Boonara Symphony 249

Highest Scoring local rider was Paul McEwan of Widgee. Highest Scoring Lady Rider was Brydie Hughes on Beniah.

Top Cut Out in the Maiden Draft was Steve Idle.

Top Novice Cut Out was Don Williams on Lady Dee.

Top Open Cut Out also won by Don Williams.