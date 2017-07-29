Record breaking entries in this year's Carcass Classic

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Monal Grazing Monto's Jenny Williams and Peter Aisthorpe took out the top two prizes.

A RECORD-BREAKING 174 animals entered in the 2017 Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic - but it was the same animal which took out both top awards with Blondes performing well.

The Charlie Cotter Allrounder and Most Suitable Carcass for the Domestic Market both went to Peter Aisthorpe and Jenny Williams, Monal Grazing Company, Monto, with their entry of a Blonde d'Aquitaine steer that totalled 309.224 points.

Second in the Allrounder was also a Blonde d'Aquitaine entered by Neil and Carmel McDonald, Rockdale Pastoral Company, Upper Lockyer, and third a Limousin cross entered by the Pratt family at Chatsworth.

The second and third awards were reversed for the most Suitable Carcass for the Domestic Market.

Some animals in the top rankings were eliminated for not meeting the 200-280kg carcass requirement.

The Allrounder judging was based on points for various values and weight gains with total carcass points factored in.

The Allrounder winner started the competition at 236kg valued at 325c/kg for a total of $806 and finished with a gain in value of $567.58, a change in value of just over 70%.

The economics revealed a nett dollar gain of $117.58 after the $450 feed cost was taken off.

Roz Mercer, from Kandanga Valley Charolais Charbray Stud, Nolan's co-ordinator Mick Senini and judge Barry McIntyre. Renee Albrecht

Other interesting values were a dressing percentage of 65.96, with a feedlot weight gain of 108kg equal to 1.317kg per day.

Values and weight gains averages showed that the value dollar gain was a minus $55, while average weight gain per day was 1.60kg.

In relation to carcass measurements, the winner had an eye muscle area of 100sqcm, an eye muscle 9/10, and rib fat depth score of 6/10.

Associated awards for Most Suitable Carcass for the Domestic Market (heifer) went to a Blonde d' Aquitaine from Rockdale Pastoral.

The most profitable animal, also a Blonde from Rockdale, had nett dollar value increase of $170.

The biggest eye muscle, 107sqcm, was a Charolais entered by John and Roz Mercer, Kandanga Valley, with a Santa Gertrudis from Gyandra, Theodore, putting on 152kg at 1.854kg per day to top the weight gain in the feedlot.

One factor stood out in comparison with the results from the 2016 Classic.

This year the nett gain in dollar terms saw the majority of animals entered suffer a $55 per head loss, compared to last year when there was a gain of nearly $100.

Classic organisers said that this illustrates that the entry level valuations are not sustainable for any section of the industry.