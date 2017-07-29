26°
News

Record breaking entries in this year's Carcass Classic

Peter and Bevly Hughes | 29th Jul 2017 2:00 AM
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Monal Grazing Monto's Jenny Williams and Peter Aisthorpe took out the top two prizes.
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Monal Grazing Monto's Jenny Williams and Peter Aisthorpe took out the top two prizes. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A RECORD-BREAKING 174 animals entered in the 2017 Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic - but it was the same animal which took out both top awards with Blondes performing well.

The Charlie Cotter Allrounder and Most Suitable Carcass for the Domestic Market both went to Peter Aisthorpe and Jenny Williams, Monal Grazing Company, Monto, with their entry of a Blonde d'Aquitaine steer that totalled 309.224 points.

Second in the Allrounder was also a Blonde d'Aquitaine entered by Neil and Carmel McDonald, Rockdale Pastoral Company, Upper Lockyer, and third a Limousin cross entered by the Pratt family at Chatsworth.

The second and third awards were reversed for the most Suitable Carcass for the Domestic Market.

Some animals in the top rankings were eliminated for not meeting the 200-280kg carcass requirement.

The Allrounder judging was based on points for various values and weight gains with total carcass points factored in.

The Allrounder winner started the competition at 236kg valued at 325c/kg for a total of $806 and finished with a gain in value of $567.58, a change in value of just over 70%.

The economics revealed a nett dollar gain of $117.58 after the $450 feed cost was taken off.

Roz Mercer, from Kandanga Valley Charolais Charbray Stud, Nolan&#39;s co-ordinator Mick Senini and judge Barry McIntyre.
Roz Mercer, from Kandanga Valley Charolais Charbray Stud, Nolan's co-ordinator Mick Senini and judge Barry McIntyre. Renee Albrecht

Other interesting values were a dressing percentage of 65.96, with a feedlot weight gain of 108kg equal to 1.317kg per day.

Values and weight gains averages showed that the value dollar gain was a minus $55, while average weight gain per day was 1.60kg.

In relation to carcass measurements, the winner had an eye muscle area of 100sqcm, an eye muscle 9/10, and rib fat depth score of 6/10.

Associated awards for Most Suitable Carcass for the Domestic Market (heifer) went to a Blonde d' Aquitaine from Rockdale Pastoral.

The most profitable animal, also a Blonde from Rockdale, had nett dollar value increase of $170.

The biggest eye muscle, 107sqcm, was a Charolais entered by John and Roz Mercer, Kandanga Valley, with a Santa Gertrudis from Gyandra, Theodore, putting on 152kg at 1.854kg per day to top the weight gain in the feedlot.

One factor stood out in comparison with the results from the 2016 Classic.

This year the nett gain in dollar terms saw the majority of animals entered suffer a $55 per head loss, compared to last year when there was a gain of nearly $100.

Classic organisers said that this illustrates that the entry level valuations are not sustainable for any section of the industry.

Gympie Times

Topics:  carcass classic competition gympie nolan meats

Rattler blowout: $1.69m more to revitalise rail icon

Rattler blowout: $1.69m more to revitalise rail icon

Increased cost to ensure longevity, safety of project.

The key to Ross River Fever relief?

THIS SUCKS: The disease is carried by the humble Mosquito.

Could this be a faster way of curing Ross River Fever?

Those were the days at the Gympie drive-in

GOOD TIMES: Former Scottish Drive-in owner Mick Venardos at the old site at Monkland.

'Young people backed their station wagons up to the screen'

Caution: camels ahead - epic healing trek from desert to coast

Trek from desert to coast is a journey of the heart

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Widgee madness at Mary St event

WINTER WOOLIES: Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke add some winter warmth to "Mary” during the Widgee Craft Group's Winter Trees on Mary decorating session on Wednesday.

Catch up with all the latest Widgee news

Wicks to ignite Gympie audiences

JOURNEYMAN: Soloist Kieran Wicks will play at the Jockey Club next Saturday.

Travelling songster dropping into Gympie for one show only

Jobs on offer at new-look Gympie supermarket

Store manager Kim Todd.

One Mile School will benefit from special fundraiser

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

LAGOON POCKET ACREAGE

16 Ilga Road, Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 OFFERS OVER...

No drive-by inspections for this unique property. This is a must see. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of undulating country and panoramic views. Approximately 15 minutes...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

no need 2 look any further than this 1!

15 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

This modern stylish home with lovely country outlook is all about rest and relaxation. Close to Gympie, close to nature, close to perfect, it really does not get...

you will want 2 build here!

65 Peppertree Rise, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $225,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Great big powered shed as well! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home! Owners are reluctantly...

want 2 invest, check this 1 out!

530 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

3 1 2 $279,000!

Plan your escape 2 the good life! Yes that is right! The good life is within your grasp here in Curra. This level 2.5 acre block with a tidy 3 bedroom house is...

POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL

138 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 5 2 3 $450,000

Potential, that is what this property has. It has the potential to subdivide (STCA), potential to renovate and potential to come up a treat. Located just a short 6...

RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THE CHATSWORTH AREA

Lot 50 Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful 16.23ha (approx. 40acres) property to the market. Located in the Chatsworth area it is only approx. 9km drive to Mary...

OWNER SAYS SELL!

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 $450,000

Wow, wow, wow! What doesn't this property have to offer? Located just minutes to town you can discover this one of a kind property. Positioned on peaceful and...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,149,000

Productive grazing land, perfect for cattle or horses with a high carrying capacity. The acreage includes improved pastures and irrigation. The 123.45 acres is...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.