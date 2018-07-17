RECORD BREAKING: Coldest spell hits Gympie in 4 years

VERY COLD: Mal Dodt's windscreen expressed what we were all feeling.

THE Gympie region was hit again with below freezing temperatures this morning, as residents awoke to -0.5C at 06:30am.

Forecasters are predicting minimum temperatures to remain at 0C for the rest of the week up until Friday when the minimum temperatures will return to Gympie's winter average of between 6-8C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said it's been about four years since the Gympie region has experienced a string of nights with temperatures reaching zero or below zero in the one week.

"Looking at the forecast over the last couple of years, it looks like 2014 was similar to this year, with some below negative nights,” Mr Blazak said.

"Over the weekend temperatures plummeted in the Gympie region to -1.9C, and we expect to see cool nights remain all week.”

Gympie's freezing Tuesday morning temperatures, broken down into 10 minute increments. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Mr Blazak said the cooler temperatures are due to a trough moving south.

"There's a bit of moisture in the air, but once that trough makes its way through it will still be quite cold,” he said.

The coldest temperatures this morning hit around the Toowoomba region.

"Toowoomba Wellcamp reached -3.8C, Oakey -3.6C and Applethorpe 3.4C,” he said.