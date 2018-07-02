Menu
NEW RECORD: The Pacific car store in Gympie have made a record month selling 122 cars.
News

RECORD BREAKER: Dealership sells $3M worth of cars in June

Philippe Coquerand
by
2nd Jul 2018 2:40 PM

THE Pacific store in Gympie celebrated a record month of car sales, exceeding a figure of more than $3 million dollars.

Dealer principal Paul Reeman was proud of his team with a record 122 cars sold for the end of financial year.

"It was a pretty busy month for our dealership in Gympie, it was a combination of our cars, our repeat referral business and a strong customer base,” Mr Reeman said.

"Last month, we sold on average around $3.7 million worth in cars, the Izuzu ute was our biggest seller, the D-Max and the MU-X version.”

Pacific had their biggest week last week, selling 39 cars.

He said it was due to his staff's positive work ethic that the sales could occur.

"I would like to thank our staff and everybody who went above and beyond to ensure it was a success,” Mr Reeman said.

This month Pacific estimates to sell 70-75 cars.

