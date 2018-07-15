RECORD BREAKER: Coldest morning of the decade hits Gympie

"Here at my garden Brewery Hill native Garden, the frost and fog combo at 7 o'clock this morning" - Carolle Gadd

IT'S official, folks.

Gympie shivered through its coldest morning of the decade on Saturday, as minimum temperatures felt around the region dipped slightly below zero to enter the record books for this year and beyond.

Both the Bureau of Meteorology and Weatherzone recorded -0.3C for Gympie on Saturday morning, an extreme BoM forecaster Gordon Banks said had not been felt in these parts since July 10, 2008.

Weatherzone recorded a record low temperature for Gympie on Saturday morning. Weatherzone

Weatherzone showed sub-zero temperatures from 5:40 to 5:50am, and sustained again for 30 minutes from 6:20, with the record officially set at the 6:50am measurement.

This morning's low of 0.1C at 6:40am was close, but could not quite match Saturday's big freeze.

Mal Dodt's windscreen expressed what we were all feeling. Mal Dodt

This morning was also a chiller. Contributed

Mr Banks said the frosty weekend was the result of a large High Pressure system "sitting over Eastern Australia”.

"The dry air from these systems, combined with no cloud and no moisture, means the ground cools off very efficiently,” he said.

"In conjunction with this, the nights are long in the middle of winter, so we typically see the coldest mornings of the year in July and August.”

Mr Banks said ground temperatures, which resulted in frost patches all over the region, were even icier than the air temperatures taken for recordings.

"Air temperatures ... are measured about 1.2 metres above the ground, so ground temperatures are well below zero and can be 2 to 4 degrees colder,” he said.

While Saturday brought the chilliest start to a Gympie morning for ten years, the monstrous -4.3 temperature measured on July 20, 2007 still sits comfortably as the region's coldest morning ever recorded.

Locals reported frost-covered fields from around the traps on Saturday morning.

Frost at the Palms. Julie Parker

Frost at Tamaree. Caroline Johnson

Caroline Johnson shared her view from Tamaree, while Julie Parker showed frost closely resembling snow at The Palms.

Carolle Gadd captured multiple shots of frost and fog from Brewery Hill Native Garden, and Mal Dodt was able to scrawl a message with the ice on his car's windscreen.

