Record 4600 head of cattle go to auction

THE annual Emerald Show cattle sales took place today, with a record 4600 head on offer.

Auctioneer Andrew Lewis, from Andrew Lewis Livestock and Property, said the sale was "much larger" than normal.

"Previous sales have been 700 head, 800 head, 1000 head," he said.

"We've always had a show sale here but they used to be fat sales. Now they're store sales."

Mr Lewis said the sale gave people the opportunity to showcase their weaner and feeder cattle.

"The feeder steers have been making up to $2.80 (a kilo)," he said.

"The best of the weaner steers make $3.40 (a kilo).

"The champion pen up there made a bit over $3(a kilo) for the weaners."

Mr Lewis said cattle sale prices had definitely picked up in the past few months.

"Since the rain... a couple months ago, there's a whole different reflection on things," he said.

This year's sale was visited by Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

Mr McCormack visited Emerald earlier this year to announce more than $1 million in upgrades for the Emerald Saleyards, under round three of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Mr McCormack said the upgrades would "supply chain efficiencies" for the Central Highlands' cattle industry.

"If the through point of the cattle is easier and more efficient and you've got better yards and facilities, it gives the industry a boost to use the extra money that they save and reinvest it back into their industry," Mr McCormack said.

"That's what small business owners do, that's what saleyards' operators do, that's what councils do by their very charter.

"They're reinvesting the money that they save back into their community so that when the Federal Government come on board - which they have, (with) large leaps indeed in infrastructure in the electorate of Flynn - they can come on board and do these things.

"It means savings for small businesses, farmers, saleyard operators and better efficiencies all around."