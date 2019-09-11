Reckless drivers make a run for it at Rattler crossings

RATTLER: Drivers need to remember the Rattler is back on the rails in Gympie, including on the level crossings where motorists now need to keep an eye out for the flashing lights that say a train is on the way.

GYMPIE Police have warned reckless motorists ignoring train signalling lights in Gympie and Dagun that they are risking their lives and could cop a $400 fine.

The Brisbane Road railway crossing. Craig Warhurst

Drivers at the Brisbane Rd train crossing at the Monkland, and the Dagun Rd crossing at Dagun have been reported to police for ignoring the signals, or stopping but then making a run for it, police said.

The crossing on Brisbane Road is an active crossing with warning light protection.

"With the Mary Valley Rattler steam train currently running, people need be vigilant and mindful of the potential dangers of these crossings,” police said.

"Look out and check the tracks before crossing and obey any warning signs and lights.

The level crossing near Dagun. Craig Warhurst

"There will be increased patrols at the crossings to make sure the law is not being broken.

"The fine for failing to stop is $400 and the loss of three demerit points.”

The same fine applies for bike riders.

Please note that the Mary Valley Rattler train times through Brisbane Rd on time tabled services are:

Wednesday - 9.10am, 11.50am, 1.40pm and 4.20pm;

Thursday - 11.10am and 1.50pm;

Friday (commencing September 27) - 10.10am and 12.50pm;

Saturday - 9.10am, 11.50am, 1.40pm and 4.20pm;

Sunday (until September 29) - 9.10am, 11.50am, 1.40pm and 4.20pm and;

Sunday (commencing October 6) - 10.10am and 1.15pm.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.