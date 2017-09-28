'Reckless' beach driving ends in Gympie court

Beach driver fined

A YOUNG man who pleaded guilty to careless beach driving at Teewah on August 20 told Gympie Magistrates Court he was inexperienced and made a mistake.

Police told the court Harrison James Budd, 20, of Mooloolaba, admitted being reckless, after they found his car, which was in two-wheel drive, had rolled after making fishtail marks in the sand.

The apprentice electrician said he had since arranged to do an all-terrain driving course.

Magistrate Graham Hillan granted Budd's request that a conviction not be recorded and fined him $400.

Penalty of $1200

A WIDGEE man was fined $1200 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday after police uncovered a hydroponic cannabis set-up on September 5.

Representing himself, Allan Jean Albert Van Vlemen plead guilty to one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.