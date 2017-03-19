31°
Recent coal projects spurs environmentalist groups back into action

Jacob Carson | 19th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
The approval of the Colton Mine project was a major factor in the resurrection of the Gympie WASP environmentalism group.
THE approval of coal projects around the Gympie Region, coupled with a renewed interest in coal seam gas in the area, has seen the resurrection of the Gympie Water, Air and Soil Protection group.

As is fitting for an organisation with the acronym W.A.S.P., the group is vocal and passionate about their goals - to further environmental activism in Gympie, as well as seek to regulate the impact approved coal projects will have.

In the light of several recent major project approvals, including the mine at Kingaroy and the Colton Coal Mine, several returning members felt it was a matter of urgency to reconvene the group.

The group has ties to the wide-ranging Lock the Gate campaign, which has seen a number of high-profile demonstrations across Australia.

As an organisation without federal or state-level funding, members of the group say they won't be cowed into altering their message, and will continue their full-throated opposition to coal seam gas projects across the region.

Coal seam gas projects continue to be a major political issue in regional Queensland, as interest continues to grow in the viability of farmland for future energy and gas projects.

Topics:  coal seam gas environmental activists gympie lock the gate alliance wasp

