RECAP: OP glory brought Gympie student to tears

OP RESULTS have been revealed for more than 500 Queensland high schools this weekend, shedding light on Gympie’s standout schools and students.

Gympie OP 1 students celebrate their success

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released Year 12 results for 2019, revealing that Cooloola Christian College, Gympie State High School and St Patrick’s College respectively finished in the region’s top three.

Gympie High OP 1 student Amelia McDermott caught up with The Gympie Times shortly after she’d learned she was one of just 535 kids in Queensland to achieve the coveted result.

“I was up pretty late and a friend messaged me that the OP results were out, it was about 3 in the morning,” she said at the time.

2019 OP1 Gympie Echo Hunter-Demecs.

“I was at a friend’s house, and when it popped up with an OP 1 I just bawled my eyes out straight away.

“It’s been such a tough year for me this year, and to still get the OP 1 was so special for me.

“I was with a few of my best friends, and they all hugged me, and one of my friends was crying for me.”

Fellow GSHS graduate Echo Hunter-Demecs also finished with an OP1, achieving the highest scores possible in Chemistry, Maths B and C and Physics to claim dux honours.

Year 12 results: QLD’s top students revealed

REGION’S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPS

Cooloola Christian College, Gympie – 25.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Gympie State High School, Gympie – 21.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

St Patrick’s College, Gympie – 18.2 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

James Nash State High School, Gympie – 13.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5