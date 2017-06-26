25°
RECALL: The supermarket glasses that break in your hands

Owen Jacques
| 26th Jun 2017 9:29 AM

A RANGE of drinking glasses sold across Australia are being recalled amid fears they may break "during normal use" and cut the hands of whoever is holding it.

The recall issued by the ACCC on Monday warns that the "inspire Glass Tumbler" sets, which come in both large and small sizes, ought to be returned as soon as possible for a refund.

The glassware has been sold at Woolworths and Safeway stores throughout the country since May 25, 2015.

They were pulled from shelves on July 10.

According to the ACCC, "if the glass tumbler breaks duing use, it poises a laceration risk to consumers".

Woolworths is being sought for comment.
 

News Corp Australia

