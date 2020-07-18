Rebel Wilson has shared an update on her fitness journey, posting a series of pictures flaunting her impressive weight loss.

Rebel Wilson is continuing to show off the impressive results of her recent fitness overhaul after dubbing 2020 her "Year of Health".

In a new Instagram post, the Australian actress, 40, looked svelte in an all-black workout ensemble, accessorised with hot pink gloves and trainers, as she demonstrated her boxing moves in a Sydney gym.

Wilson captioned it: "Fight club!"

It comes just days after the Pitch Perfect star challenged Hemsworth brothers Chris and Liam as Australia's "latest action hero".

The Pitch Perfect star publicly made a New Year's resolution at the start of the year to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new fitness journey.

She wrote on Instagram: "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health'.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Wilson has been working out during isolation. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with E! earlier this year, her trainer Jono Castano explained he had created a specific program for Wilson covering six days.

He said he encourages his clients to workout daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".

His personalised program for the star included high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo. Wilson has one day off a week to rest her body.

Originally published as Rebel Wilson shows off shrinking frame