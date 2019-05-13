Cruel reason Bec dumped social media

Rebecca Judd has been copping harsh criticism over her slender physique for years.

The constant scrutiny from body-shamers even forced the mum-of-four to delete Facebook and Twitter and she monitors her Instagram comments closely.

Opening up about the cruel comments she's faced over the years, Judd explained it was nothing new.

"Scrutiny of my body has been going on my entire life," Judd told Sunday Life.

"But look at my family, we've all got the same legs! It's boring, but I don't think it's going to go away."

Bec Judd said she’s faced criticism over her slim physique for years. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

When it comes to her social media, Judd - he wife of AFL great Chris Judd - says she's become skilled at "blocking" and "deleting".

"I used to leave it up there (negative comments) and it would fester and fans would weigh in,' she said.

The 36-year-old explains most of her followers are from eight years ago and know she has looked the same during her time as a Channel 9 reporter.

The mum-of-four said the criticism of her body is ‘boring’. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

"Occasionally, some blow-in will have a go, but I'm good at blocking and deleting," Judd said.

During a TV shoot for Postcards in 2016, Judd said she heard a group of women making comments about her weight.

"I hear this group of women, they would have been in their 60s, coming to the side," Judd said on her KIIS FM radio show, adding she heard one of the women mumble: "As if she's going to eat that!"

At the time, Judd was sitting at a table filming a piece to camera with a plate of chilli mussels in front of her.

She then told her co-host Kate "Monty" Diamond before she could have a bite the film crew told her to get up because they needed to film close-up shots of the dish, Kidspot reported.

When she got up to walk away she heard the woman say: "Typical! Told you. She didn't eat it!"

"I guess I'm kind of used to it, but it was just annoying on this particular day because I feel like they were vindicated when I didn't eat it," she explained.

On her slim physique, Judd said: "Some people are naturally thin, some people are naturally bigger, some people are more athletic in tone, some people have minimal tone. We are all different, and we are all normal."

In 2014, the Channel 9 weather girl also fielded criticism from social media users for being too thin when she uploaded a bikini-clad post-tan selfie to Instagram.

"How is this nice? Way too skinny," one person commented on the image.

"I like following you Bec but please reconsider the message you are sending to young impressionable women," another added.

Bec Judd has opened up about being skinny-shamed. In 2014 she was slammed for sharing this photo but said it’s the body she’s had her ‘entire life’.

In some of Judd's most recent snaps, many have commended her on how "fit" and "great" she looks.

"4 kids and you're still so fit," one person said.

"That body grew how many babies. You are amazing," added another.