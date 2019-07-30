Reason you think you’re so poor

The price of "needs" versus "wants". A breakdown of CPI and wages. Source: Fidelity International.

COMPLAINTS about the cost of living appear to be growing and new figures could explain why some people feel so much poorer.

Many Australians claim they are doing it tougher than ever but it's difficult to prove.

Last year Australia was ranked second in the world for wealth per adult after Switzerland.

In fact if you look at the official Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, Australians seem to be ahead when it comes to the cost of living.

The CPI calculates the price of a "basket" of goods and services and includes the price of things like food, alcohol, clothing, housing, health expenses, transport, recreation, education and financial services.

Since 2000, CPI has risen by 57 per cent but wages have gone up by 78 per cent, which technically should cover any cost of living increase.

But this may not provide a true picture for many people.

Fidelity International investment specialist Anthony Doyle has pointed to a huge jump in the price of certain products.

Mr Doyle analysed the cost of individual products included in CPI figures and found the cost of things that many people "need" has actually risen substantially.

For example, the cost of hospital and medical services has gone up by 195 per cent since 2000, electricity costs have jumped 194 per cent and preschool and primary education is up by 159 per cent.

In comparison, the cost of less-essential products has dropped. Clothing and footwear is down 10 per cent, motor vehicles are down 14 per cent, audio visual and computing equipment is down 89 per cent and furniture prices have only risen by 10 per cent.

If households could calculate CPI using their own individual circumstances, such as whether they had primary school-aged kids or high electricity needs, they might find their wages are not actually keeping up with the cost of living increases.

This may explain why some Australians are really feeling the pinch when it comes to their household budgets.

Mr Doyle's figures also mirror those in the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics Survey (HILDA) released today that for the 14,000 Australians it surveys every year, growth in real disposable income has stalled since 2009, according to The Conversation.

While real disposable income grew strongly during the first nine years of the survey, between 2001 and 2009, it stalled after the 2007 global financial crisis.

Interestingly the average household's annual real disposable income has increased to $3,156 but the median income has dropped to $542.

Although the Australian Bureau of Statistics reassesses the way it calculates CPI every year, Mr Doyle said it was still very difficult to calculate a true cost of living figure because households spend money on different things.

"If you look at my own personal experience, I've got three kids including twins, and they are all aged three and under. I pay a lot for nappies and childcare and baby formula," he said. "But my parents don't spend on these items, so our cost of living basket is very different."

Another factor that has made a difference in recent years, is that incomes have struggled to keep up with the CPI because of slowing wages growth.

"What the Reserve Bank has been concerned about over the last few years is that wages aren't keeping up with CPI," Mr Doyle said. "This is how it justified reducing interest rates. It wants wages to go up so households are wealthier and can go out and consume more items."

The spending power of households is particularly important in Australia because 60 per cent of the country's gross domestic product is based on consumption. This means the majority of economic growth in Australia comes from people spending money on products or services.

"Australia is an expensive place to live by global standards," Mr Doyle said. "It has one of the highest minimum wages in the world and that has its pros and cons.

"But globally Australia has an excellent standard of living, and we are very fortunate to live in this country."

