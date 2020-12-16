Reason alleged M1 runner denied bail twice

A MAN who allegedly fled a car crash on the M1 and hid from police under a shipping container has been denied bail for the second time.

Christian Ryan Skidmore was a passenger in a car when it crashed on the M1 at Ormeau in May and was tracked down by police dogs after he allegedly fled the scene.

Christian Skidmore and Nathan Hughes were allegedly found under a shipping container. Picture: Queensland Police

It is alleged Skidmore and his co-accused Nathan Ryan Hughes were found with 10 LSD tablets, 60ml of liquid ecstasy, $4000 cash, digital scales, a glass pipe and a flick knife.

Skidmore, 24, was denied bail in Southport Magistrates Court on May 19 because he was on bail for similar matters at the time.

He appeared on Tuesday in the same court by videolink from Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre and applied for bail for a second time.

Dog squad arrests Christian Skidmore and Nathan Hughes. Picture: Queensland Police



Magistrate Ron Kilner denied Skidmore bail again because it was alleged he "risked lives" and was found with drugs and weapons while already on bail.

"There's an allegation there he rammed a police car and drove off," Mr Kilner said.

"He puts other people's lives at risk by his alleged actions. He's not only allegedly found with drugs, he's allegedly found with weapons, dangerous weapons, tasers and flick knives."

Police prosecutor Jack Mulherin said Skidmore was on bail for allegedly stealing a Lexus and a Yamaha motorbike in August 2019.

He also allegedly rammed a police car in October when they approached Skidmore who was crouching in a car that was parked in an "isolated area", he said.

Mr Mulherin said police executed a search warrant at a Helensvale address on October 10, 2019 and allegedly found 25.811g of pure methamphetamine, a taser and knuckle dusters.

Defence lawyer Jason Grant said his client was at risk of spending too much time in custody and asked the court to consider bail with strict conditions.

"The reality is this, he is a 24-year-old man who has now spent seven months in custody … in my submission he is at risk of serving too much time in custody," Mr Grant said.

Originally published as Reason alleged M1 runner denied bail twice