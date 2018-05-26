Really great outdoors - unique recreation property for sale

RARE PROPERTY: Aerial view of the former Nudgee College Outdoor Education Centre, which sold in 2007 for $1.94 million.

STATE government land, believed to have once been the Nudgee College Outdoor Education Centre in Kress Rd, Tuchekoi, is on the market.

Also known as the Tuchekoi Outdoor Centre, it is one of the last of the Traveston Crossing dam properties to be offered for sale by the Queensland Government.

And although some real estate sales people will tend to use the word "stunning” a little too often, the Mary Valley views from the former school camp facility are enormous.

The property is believed to have sold in 2007 for just over $1.94 million.

Now it is being offered, with no hint of the price hoped for or expected, with the vendors open to formal expressions of interest.

Along with another almost adjoining bush block nearby, it totals 72.88ha and has all the facilities of an established outdoor education venue, including extensive accommodation facilities as well as hectares of forest, farmland, a dwelling and river frontage (with boat sheds).

There are also facilities for undercover parking, administration, a conference space, a dining room and a commercial kitchen including cold rooms.

It also has instructor accommodation and plenty of toilets, showers and sleeping quarters.

By "plenty” we mean beds for 80 people in two bunk blocks, teacher rooms, eight toilets and shower spaces.

There are also five ensuite rooms.

The government agent, Oliver Hume, says inspections will be held over two weekends soon, with expressions of interest closing on June 13, 2008.

It is on the market, along with another substantial Mary Valley property, at 807 Lowe Rd, Moy Pocket, with a total area of 662ha, also on two lots.

The second property is set up for dairying, with dairy, hay and machinery sheds, steel yards, 9ha of irrigation and an office.

The Moy Pocket property is also a State Government parcel, believed to have been acquired for the Traveston Crossing Dam proposal.

