Reality TV star distraught as bail refused

REALITY TV star Suzi Taylor appeared visibly distraught on video link today after she was told she would need to remain in custody on remand.

The former Penthouse cover girl and The Block contestant, also known as Suellen Jan Taylor has been refused bail again after she was arrested at Maroochydore on Saturday.

Taylor was charged with 31 charges of breaching bail and one charge of possessing tainted property.

Her lawyer, Michael Gatenby, tendered a doctor’s certificate to the Maroochydore Magistrate Court on Tuesday which covered the period she allegedly failed to report to police. “(It claimed) she was unwell however information has been received that in the same period she was too unwell to report to Brisbane City Station, she was advertising her services as an escort,” Senior Constable Rebecca Lambert told the court.

The court heard that Ms Taylor had been staying at different hotels and she met a male person online and asked him to book a hotel under his name for her to stay at which was in contravention of the residential condition and the curfew condition.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Taylor’s reoffending showed a “total non compliance” with her current bail conditions.

“This is a question for you, do the Supreme Court know all about her offences up here?” he asked her lawyer.

Taylor’s lawyer Michael Gatenby replied that the Director was aware of the current offences.

Mr Gatenby requested Taylor be granted bail to reside with her mother and stepfather in the Bundaberg area and report to the Childers police station on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays which was consistent with the Supreme Court bail undertaking.

“This is a woman with a very fragile mental health. You’re aware of that because you know she went to the hospital on Saturday evening following an overdose,” he said.

“She overdosed because she wasn’t in custody,” Mr Stjernqvist replied.

“She’s now been in custody since Saturday. She certainly must have learnt her lesson about making sure she’s entirely compliant with these orders of court,” Mr Gatenby said.

Mr Stjernqvist refused Taylor’s bail and ordered she be remanded in custody to appear in the Brisbane Supreme Court on July 1.

“This is my order today, and its based on the premise that there can be only one - and that’s the Supreme Court bail,” he said.

“When I can say there can be only one, to make this iron clad and if the Supreme Court want to give her bail again with the full knowledge of all the other offences she’s committed while on bail, so be it.”

Ms Taylor’s stepfather was present in the courtroom for the bail application, travelling from the Bundaberg area.

“I came to pick her up,” he said.

“I thought she was going to get out.”

Taylor had previously been granted Brisbane Supreme Court bail on charges of extortion, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty in relation to allegations she bashed a Tinder date and forced him to hand over money late last year.