Reality star spills on lesbian affair

It's the moment this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been building to, and now it's here.

Rumours swirled at the end of last year that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville had hooked up and some of the central drama this season would revolve around the women finding out and confronting Denise about it.

And Denise is married to a man named Aaron Phyphers, making the rumour all the more salacious.

In the latest episode Kiss And Tell All, which is streaming on Binge, we heard directly from Brandi about the scandal.

The juicy episode picks up at Kyle's charity event.

Brandi got behind the bar, started pouring shots and chugging full glasses of alcohol, before proposing that she join Denise and her husband Aaron in a throuple.

Denise Richards. Picture: Brett Costello

Brandi Glanville.

Now, the Academy should be taking notes as well because the entire time Denise is as cool as a cucumber and clearly a better actress than anyone has ever given her credit for.

"She's not gonna wake up tomorrow feeling good at all," Denise says in her interview in regards to watching Brandi pour back the drinks, but the same is probably true for Denise this week.

So Brandi slurs about wanting to be a throuple, Aaron gives Denise the "We gotta go" look, and in her interview, Denise asks what a throuple even is. Later that night, Brandi dances until she falls down - more than once.

And so the episode continues: housewives Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave are catching up with Brandi when conversation quickly turns to Denise.

"We have a whole … I don't even want to get into it right now," Brandi starts.

But are Brandi and Denise friends? "We are friends, I don't know what we are," Brandi tells them. "I just think you guys need to be careful with her because she's not who she pretends to be."

She then proceeds to tell Teddi that Denise "Doesn't like you at all," and that she's "said horrible things about you," including "you're obnoxious, you'll do anything to be in this group because you've lived under your dad's shadow your whole life."

And that's not all. "Apparently she doesn't like anyone, she doesn't like Rinna either," and according to Brandi, Denise even called Erika "a cold b*tch."

Why exactly would Denise be telling Brandi all these things? "She feels like she can tell me things because she has something on me".

Brandi reveals that the last time she had seen Denise before Kyle's charity event was in April, and that "some s**t went down over those nine months that was really f***ed up".

Brandi goes on to address how the cheating in her marriage to Eddie Cibrian caused her to be "broken for so long" that she swore she would "never ever ever do that to someone else," until, allegedly, she unknowingly did.

According to her, Denise and Aaron "have an understanding she can be with girls if she wanted to as long as it wasn't with a guy."

And so the first night that Denise and Brandi went out to dinner, they ended up making out in the bathroom, though she says this was before Denise was with Aaron.

"I was not expecting it but I was like alright, I'll go with it, I'm wasted, you're pretty, let's do this," Brandi recalls in her interview.

Then, she says last April Denise was away filming but invited Brandi to visit so they could record her podcast.

Brandi planned to get her own room but ended up staying in Denise's, thinking she'd crash on a rollaway bed.

But despite the fact that Denise's daughter was staying downstairs in a room with a door, Denise and Brandi still ended up sharing a bed, which was fine for the first night, but the next night, they got drunk.

"We just like, we kind of hooked up, we hooked up," Brandi says.

"Who's we?" Kyle says.

"Denise and I," Brandi confirms.

"Like, kiss?" Teddi asks.

"Like, everything," Brandi tells the shocked faces in the room.

"I don't want you guys to judge me," she tells them. "I'm bisexual, everyone knows that".

Brandi tells them that Denise told her, "No matter what you do, you can't tell Aaron" about their hook-up and that "He will kill me".

Calling all Bingers. Become an official Binger and WIN 12 Months of BINGE on us. All you have to do is review a show or movie on BINGE and tell us what makes you the country's best entertainment reviewer. Enter here

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

She explains her extreme guilt considering she's built an entire career including books and her podcast and her overall brand (not to mention her involvement in the casting of Vanderpump Rules) on being vehemently against cheating, and says, "I would've never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not okay with it. He knew I was going out of town with her, he knew we made out before, there was no question in my mind that Aaron was okay with all of this."

Afterwards, she said of her friendship with Denise, "It was kind of like I never really existed but she would text me to stay in touch and make sure everything was kosher. I never wanted to see her in that way again. She made me believe I did something wrong."

She also claims she had a breakdown over it and that's when she confided in Kim.

Kyle sums up the entire interaction best in her interview when she says, "Brandi can be a lot of things. She can be mean, she can be a b*tch, but I honestly don't believe she's a liar," and also adds, "I think I'm just realising that I don't think any of us really know Denise at all."

Then comes the best part: when Kyle and Teddi can react to all of this. But you know it was a major bomb when those two are nearly speechless. "I don't know what to say right now," Kyle says with the same stunned look on her face.

"Now I have to look at this chick that blatantly hates me," Teddi actually says out loud. But again, Kyle brings the realness when she assures her, "That's like the least of the worries right now."

The next episode will see the girls take a trip to Italy. There's not enough wine, pasta, or fancy shoes in all of Italy to make this go away for Denise so her reaction in upcoming episodes will certainly be something to see.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Binge

This story originally appeared on Decider and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Reality star spills on lesbian affair