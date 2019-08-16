Reality star reveals she turned down Leo

You win some, you lose some, Whitney Port.

The reality star of The Hills: New Beginnings, which is streaming on Foxtel, has revealed on her podcast With Whit that she almost hooked up with Hollywood's most well-known bachelor, Leonardo DiCaprio.

For reasons we don't quite understand, she let nerves get the best of her.

According to Port, 34, she met DiCaprio at Avenue nightclub in New York 10 years ago, with the Titanic star allegedly inviting her to join him at a neighbouring nightclub, popular bar 1Oak.

"I remember dancing alone on the dance floor because you were in a corner talking to him and I didn't want to intrude, but also like couldn't leave," Harper's Bazaar entertainment director Andrea Cuttler, who was with Port at the club a decade ago, said on the podcast.

Leonardo DiCaprio. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Port said the two exchanged phone numbers and kept in touch for six months before seeing each other again in Los Angeles, where he supposedly invited her back to his place.

"I saw him out the Roosevelt Hotel," she said.

"He invited me out to Teddy's and he invited me back over to his house, and I said no.

"I was too nervous. I had never had a one-night stand. I didn't want to be with him alone.

"I was way too nervous to do it and then I lost my chance and it's really one of my bigger regrets in life."

Whitney (right) with her The Hills co-stars Heidi Montag, Lauren Conrad and Audrina Patridge.

In 2015, Port married producer Tim Rosenman and welcomed their son, Sonny, in 2017. DiCaprio is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone, with the pair currently on holiday in Italy.

A rep for DiCaprio did not immediately respond to comment.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission