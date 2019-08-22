Lynch: Reasons why the Lions are top of the heap

Harris Andrews is an absolute lock for the All Australia side.

If he misses out when the side is announced next week, the selectors are not watching Lions games.

I have five Lions players in my All Australian side and I reckon a couple more will be in the squad - and I don't think that's controversial at all.

The Lions are a win away from the minor premiership. There are plenty of reasons why they are on the top of the ladder and a lot of those have to do with the contributions of these guys, who are all having career-best seasons.

Andrews made the squad last year and I reckon he would have made the final cut if he wasn't injured. This season he has elevated his status as the competition's best defender.

Alex Rance, who is injured, and Jeremy McGovern have been the benchmarks but Andrews deserves to join them in the elite group.

His ability to read the ball so early off the boot makes him an excellent intercept player. Add his size, athleticism and ability to win one-on-one contests, and I feel his inclusion is a no-brainer.

Charlie Cameron is the next in line. He's the standout small forward in the competition who can rip a game open in minutes. His standing in the Coleman Medal voting guarantees him a start.

Harris Andrews deserves a place in the All-Australian team.

Lachie Neale is another who has been in the squad before that has taken his game to a new level this year. He is consistently among Brisbane's best players each week and is a real Brownlow threat.

Then there's Hugh McCluggage. The only thing that could cost him a spot is that reputations often arrive a season or so after they have been earned.

McCluggage is the rising midfield star of the competition. He doesn't waste a disposal, he is a goal kicker and when they talk about pressure acts, he is already on top of that part of his game.

He is doing all the right things week in and week out.

My bolter is Mitch Robinson.

He's the one out of this group most likely to miss but those of us who watch the Lions the most know exactly what he brings to the team.

Lachie Neale has taken his game to a new level this year.

He makes his teammates walk taller and he can be swung into the centre bounce or on to a dangerous opponent if they are getting off the leash.

Robbo doesn't get as many possessions as other wingers or midfielders but he makes an impact with what he does.

He is also playing the best footy of his career and must be in the conversation.

I fear a couple of guys will be unlucky because of numbers.

Dayne Zorko - even after four Merrett Murray Medals - may be having his best all-round year and yet he may miss out.

Hugh McCluggage is the rising midfield star of the comp.

He may also have his streak of club championship wins broken, which is a true reflection of the spread of contributors for Brisbane throughout the season and why the Lions are where they are.

His numbers look a bit different to previous years, but I think he deserves to again be deep in the conversation.

He is working harder than he ever has for his teammates and that mindset from the captain sets the example that is a big part of why they have improved.

Dan Rich is another who deserves to be looked at. He is also in career-best form, is an elite ball user and should be in the squad.

Across the rest of the competition I reckon Bulldog Jack Macrae, Geelong's Tom Stewart, Melbourne's Max Gawn and Collingwood's Adam Treloar are also unlucky.

LYNCHIE'S ALL AUSTRALIAN SIDE

FB: Z Williams, H Andrews, D Grimes

HB: E Yeo, J McGovern, B Houli.

C: H McCluggage, P Cripps, M Robinson

HF: D Martin, J Cameron, M Walters

FF: C Cameron, T Hawkins, J Darling

R: B Grundy, L Neale, N Fyfe

Bench: S Hurn, P Dangerfield, M Bontempelli, G Ablett.

Stream TIGERS v LIONS on KAYO SPORTS. Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >