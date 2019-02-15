Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gareth Bale got under the skin of Atletico Madrid fans. Picture: AP
Gareth Bale got under the skin of Atletico Madrid fans. Picture: AP
Soccer

Bale could pay hefty price for ‘obscene celebration’

by AP
15th Feb 2019 10:39 AM

GARETH Bale could face a suspension of up to 12 matches because of a gesture he made toward fans during Real Madrid's 3-1 derby win at Atletico Madrid last weekend.

The 29-year-old has been reported by La Liga to the Spanish Football Federation over his celebration after scoring Real Madrid's third goal.

The statement said Bale could be suspended for four to 12 matches if he is deemed to have intentionally provoked the crowd.

A statement on La Liga's official website says Bale "moves his right arm up towards his head in a signal of provocation towards the fans, creating a possibly obscene gesture by moving his other arm and striking halfway up his right arm."

That gesture is considered offensive in Spain.

Gareth Bale could be in trouble for his actions after scoring against Atletico Madrid. Picture: AP
Gareth Bale could be in trouble for his actions after scoring against Atletico Madrid. Picture: AP

However, it could also be a shorter suspension - or no ban at all if his celebration is not deemed to be provocative.

The goal was Bale's 100th for Real Madrid. He joined the Spanish club from Tottenham in 2013.

Get every match of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League LIVE. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

atletico madrid gareth bale la liga real madrid
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    The ideal time to chase jew fish

    premium_icon The ideal time to chase jew fish

    News Double Island reefs were again producing with some great species hitting the decks.

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Gympie, time to support your local producers

    Gympie, time to support your local producers

    News Campaign promotes Gympie region's manufacturers, producers

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    The Gympie girl on her way to becoming a spy

    premium_icon The Gympie girl on her way to becoming a spy

    News Lily lines up secret life in intelligence service

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:23 AM
    $14m roundabout to solve major Gympie region traffic problem

    premium_icon $14m roundabout to solve major Gympie region traffic problem

    News Truckies in particular are asked to have their say on the proposal

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:17 AM