Real estate thriving in Rainbow Beach

26th Aug 2017 2:49 PM
Rainbow Beach lifeguard Liam Toohey.
Rainbow Beach lifeguard Liam Toohey.

TOURISM and business is booming in Rainbow Beach and the real estate market is in hot pursuit, according to local agents.

Rainbow Beach Realty's Andrew Hawkins said in the past nine months the Rainbow Beach market has turned around with significant sales activity on the books.

In the past year 27 houses have sold in Rainbow Beach with an average price of $438,500 and 19 units at a $240,000 average price.

"The entire Rainbow Beach market has picked up,” Mr Hawkins said.

"It's the perfect storm where prices have changed elsewhere, but Rainbow Beach is just starting to play catch up.”

Rainbow Beach had a perfect end to summer. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times
Rainbow Beach had a perfect end to summer.

He said there were many positive indicators pointing to the rising trend; tourism numbers were up, businesses were doing well in town and the prices were just at the early stages of an improvement.

Vacant shops are filling, infrastructure is steadily improving with emergency services in town and the completed work on the Bruce Hwy is making visiting easier.

Units at Rainbow Beach have experienced the third highest capital growth in the past 12 months in the Gympie region, behind Goomeri and Kilkivan in the region's west and far west, while houses in Rainbow Beach are fifth on the capital growth list at 6.3%, just behind Tin Can Bay.

Mr Hawkins said Rainbow Beach buyers could roughly be split into three categories; owners who occupy property, investors and future owner occupiers.

Active retirees are moving to the area with an influx of buyers from the Sunshine and Gold Coasts and in between finding their patch of paradise at a more affordable price.

The recent focus on house sales, with the standard family home topping the list, is a good sign of market recovery and growth that will have a flow-on effect, Mr Hawkins said.

High-end sales of between $400,00 and 800,000 peppering the market are also healthy growth indicators.

For investors, rental yields are steady.

Sunrise viewed from the Carlo Sandblow, Rainbow Beach. Qld.
Sunrise viewed from the Carlo Sandblow, Rainbow Beach. Qld.

Units at Rainbow Beach are fetching the fifth highest yield of all dwellings types in the Gympie region, with average rents of $260 per week giving an indicative rental yield of 5.6% in the past 12 months.

While timber logging led to settlement of the area in the mid 1800s, the township of Rainbow Beach did not develop until the late 1960s to service the local sandmining industry, which operated from 1965 to 1972.

Now with a population of just above 1100, Rainbow Beach is not only sold as the gateway to Fraser Island but as a destination itself to play or stay.

Tourism is big industry in the Cooloola Coast town.

"It's a case of the unspoiled nature,” Mr Hawkins said.

"It's the quiet seaside town that everywhere else used to be.”

Surrounded by national parks, the area is "landlocked” in real estate terms, making over-development impossible.

It means it is unlikely to lose its natural charm, no matter how many people discover the hidden gem in south-east Queensland.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie market property rainbow beach real estate sold on



