Real Estate: Is this Gympie's best home?

WITH some of the best views Gympie can offer, gorgeous furnishings and a rich history, the home on 38 Church St is undoubtedly a prime piece of real estate.

Having been constructed in 1921, it was the home of the Kelly family.

The Kellys were the local orchestra, and the home appears to have been built with musical considerations in mind, including a truncated wall in the lounge room - built for a grand piano.

96 years later, the home has been fitted with some more modern features, and awaits expressions of interest in the Gympie market.

"Set over a sprawling 1012 square metre allotment, this majestic Queenslander has been renovated to meticulous standards,” Lisa Hornsby from Bambling Property wrote.

"Period features have been lovingly maintained with original built-in wardrobes, high ceilings and traditional bathroom fixtures and tiling.”

As befitting a house born from such a creative background, 38 Church St was built with a number of curious features.

With three children, there were only two bedrooms constructed in the home - one for their daughter and the other for their two sons.

Mr and Mrs Kelly, it seems, preferred to sleep in the outdoors, making full use of the spacious verandah.

In time the home would come into the possession of Pat and Maree Nolan, the original proprietors of Nolan Meats.

Parts of the home were radically changed as the Nolans raised their six children in the home.

A side verandah was enclosed, the dining room converted to a bedroom, and a bay window was removed from the front bedroom.

Despite a number of renovations throughout the decades, the home has still retained it's original vintage feel - something immensely attractive to prospective buyers.

"The inviting timber kitchen is adjoined to an informal dining room, making it the heart of the home and the perfect family gathering space,” Ms Hornsby added.

Currently, the home is being advertised with five bedrooms, three bathrooms as well as formal and informal living areas.

Across the two levels, there's also a media room with projector and screen, pool out back and car parking for two vehicles.

The gardens still remain spacious, and a covered patio area makes for a perfect outdoor dining area.

Standing on the front steps and looking out, the view spills away from the centre of Gympie to the mountains and farmland in the distance.

As the sunsets, it's undoubtedly on of the most stunning views any home in the centre of town offers.

And for those seeking dual occupancy, 38 Church St also has a kitchenette on the lower levels as well.

For those who have squirrelled away a small fortune, this incredible piece of Gympie real estate could be all yours.

