Real estate frenzy as Gympie properties sell sight unseen

The border closures and restrictions were riving many potential interstate home buyers to purchase property in the region sight unseen.

FORGET trying before buying; thanks to COVID-19 a growing part of Gympie’s property market is being bought without ever setting foot in it, or even seeing it, at all.

The region has been caught in a buying frenzy also being seen in parts of the state like the southeast corner.

And it is an eye-opening experience for some of the region’s most experienced agents.

“I’ve never seen it in the last 10 years,” Century 21 Gympie principal Billy Mitchell said.

“I think (buyers) are seeing our market is thriving and really want to secure something.”

It is not just blind buying that has become the rage, either.

Then there was the technological takeover, too.

Elders Real Estate sales consultant Janzey Pratt said many customers were taking advantage of mobile phone video walk-throughs of properties.

“Because it’s a live thing they feel a little more comfortable,” she said.

Zoom video conferencing was another popular choice.

Then there were the proxies.

“They’re sending families and friends to properties on their behalf,” she said.

Mrs Pratt said interest was coming from all across the country, from Victoria to Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

And it was being driven by the idea, discussed at length by demographer Bernard Salt, of people vacating cities for country living in the post-COVID era.

“They’re getting away from high population areas,” she said.

The region’s competitively priced market – in comparison to places like the Sunshine Coast – was driving interest further.

And it all added up to good news for Gympie.

“It’s the best I’ve seen it in 10 years,” Mr Mitchell said.

“About 75-80 per cent of our properties have had an offer or were sold.

“It’s a good market.”

Mrs Pratt shared the joy.

“It’s a fairly brutal, competitive market,” she said.

“Some properties aren’t even making it to realestate.com

“Land is selling like hot cakes.

“I think it’s wonderful.

“Gympie people have been waiting a long time for this period of growth.”

There was still room for it to improve too, Mrs Pratt said; people were missing out on the government’s $30,000 stimulus because they were just assuming who it applied to.

“A lot of people don’t understand they will qualify (for it),” she said.