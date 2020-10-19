Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOT HOT HOT: Temperatures will soar in the Gympie region today – with a 33C scorcher on the cards. Modelling courtesy of BSCH
HOT HOT HOT: Temperatures will soar in the Gympie region today – with a 33C scorcher on the cards. Modelling courtesy of BSCH
News

Ready to sweat? 33c scorcher to hit Gympie

Frances Klein
19th Oct 2020 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Gympie region is in for a scorcher today with the mercury tipped to hit 33C, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

By 7am this morning the temperature had already reached 21.3C and is heading to 26C by 9am and onto 30C by midday before it tops this afternoon.

Relative humidity was sitting at 56 per cent this morning in Gympie.

RELATED: What will La Nina deliver for Gympie?

The deep red, orange and purple colours shows the predicted hot temps across the state at 1pm today. Courtesy of BSCH
The deep red, orange and purple colours shows the predicted hot temps across the state at 1pm today. Courtesy of BSCH

GYMPIE NEWS: 100 Day Report: Countdown to Gympie council overhaul

At almost five degrees above the October average maximum temperature of 28.3C, today is predicted to be the hottest in a string of relatively cloudless, hot days this week.

Tomorrow is expected to drop back to a maximum of 27C followed by 29C on Wednesday, before top temperatures hover above 30C again for the rest of the week, and increasing on the weekend.

Gympie's predicted weather for the week. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie's predicted weather for the week. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

The increasing heat brings an increasing chance of rain, with BoM forecasting a 60 per cent chance of downpours delivering 5-10mm on Saturday.

The best bet for filling tanks though is on Sunday – another predicted 33C stinker- when between 20 and 40mm has a 90 per cent chance of eventuating.

A very high UV rating is marked for the next few days.

bom bureau of meteorology degree gympie forecast gympie weather hot weather predicted temperature
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man leads police on high speed chase through M’boro

        Premium Content Gympie man leads police on high speed chase through M’boro

        News Driving his mum’s car, the 21-year-old drove at 146km/h in a 60 zone through the streets of the city

        100 DAY REPORT: Countdown to Gympie council overhaul

        Premium Content 100 DAY REPORT: Countdown to Gympie council overhaul

        News New CEO Shane Gray is turning over every rock in the organisation to deliver the...

        SNEAK PEEK: #38 on Gympie’s most influential list of 2020

        Premium Content SNEAK PEEK: #38 on Gympie’s most influential list of 2020

        News We introduce the third person to make the list of those in the region with the most...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites