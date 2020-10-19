Ready to sweat? 33c scorcher to hit Gympie

HOT HOT HOT: Temperatures will soar in the Gympie region today – with a 33C scorcher on the cards. Modelling courtesy of BSCH

THE Gympie region is in for a scorcher today with the mercury tipped to hit 33C, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

By 7am this morning the temperature had already reached 21.3C and is heading to 26C by 9am and onto 30C by midday before it tops this afternoon.

Relative humidity was sitting at 56 per cent this morning in Gympie.

The deep red, orange and purple colours shows the predicted hot temps across the state at 1pm today. Courtesy of BSCH

At almost five degrees above the October average maximum temperature of 28.3C, today is predicted to be the hottest in a string of relatively cloudless, hot days this week.

Tomorrow is expected to drop back to a maximum of 27C followed by 29C on Wednesday, before top temperatures hover above 30C again for the rest of the week, and increasing on the weekend.

Gympie's predicted weather for the week. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

The increasing heat brings an increasing chance of rain, with BoM forecasting a 60 per cent chance of downpours delivering 5-10mm on Saturday.

The best bet for filling tanks though is on Sunday – another predicted 33C stinker- when between 20 and 40mm has a 90 per cent chance of eventuating.

A very high UV rating is marked for the next few days.