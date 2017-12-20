Ready to celebrate Mary Christmas again?

FESTIVE: Jordan Pinch and Halina Alexander get into the festive spirit at last week's Mary Christmas event. Tonight promises to be just as much fun.

LAST week's first Mary Christmas event was a near record-breaker and, tonight, organisers are hoping to eclipse that.

Thousands of locals headed to the street party last Wednesday to discover the trees dressed in holiday style and many of the street traders keeping their doors open to help shoppers find last-minute gifts.

A huge line-up of talented performers, street stalls, food vans, kids activities and more made the night memorable for all the family.

Tonight promises to be another unmissable event.

Put together by the Mary Street Traders and Gympie Regional Council, the bottom half of Mary Street from Monkland up to Smithfield Sts will be closed to traffic from mid-afternoon to create what a spokeswoman called a Merryland for children full of jumping castles, kids rides, petting zoo, face painting and much more.

A stage area will be set up opposite the Memorial Gates and entertainers will be performing there, as well as on City Centre Stage and all along the length of the street.

There will be horse and carriage rides on the top half of Mary St, plus Santa and Mrs Claus will be making an appearance.

You'll be spoiled for choice in the tucker department with cafes, restaurants and bistros along Mary St pulling out all the stops with mouth-watering morsels and food vans providing unique street fare.

You can also indulge in a wee dram at the wine and cheese tasting stations.

All the action starts from 4pm this afternoon.

WHAT'S ON WHEN AND WHERE?

4pm - Marc Bright Joyologist - Memorial Gates Stage

4pm - Ethan Roberts Music - City Centre Stage

4.30pm - Sista Lee - City Centre Stage

5pm - The Cherry Ripes Show - Memorial Gates Stage

5pm - Voices of Testimony Choir - City Centre Stage

5.45pm - Combined Churches Band - City Centre Stage

6pm - The Little Christmas Gum Tree - play by GPAC Inc - Memorial Gates Stage

6.30pm - Fashion Parade - outside On Location Boutique

7pm - Kids dressup competition - City Centre Stage.

7.20pm - SoundCouncil - City Centre Stage

7.30pm - Fashion Parade - outside On Location Boutique

7.40pm - Luis Jacobson - City Centre Stage.

8.15pm - Still Breathing - City Centre Stage