READY, SET, FLUSH: Aussie Day Dunny Races return

The world famous Australian Dunny Races at the Banana Bender Pub at Aussie World return next week with Safal Upreti and Nishan Khadka warm up for the big race. Photo: Warren Lynam

The world famous Australian Dunny Races at the Banana Bender Pub at Aussie World return next week with Safal Upreti and Nishan Khadka warm up for the big race. Photo: Warren Lynam

A SUNSHINE Coast tradition will mark its 30th successive year on Australia Day, offering locals a fun-filled day of entertainment and more.

The Banana Bender Pub at Aussie World will host the world-famous Great Australian Dunny Races on January 26 with more than $1500 in prize money on offer.

Entries are now open for the race, which on top of the first place cash, 10 cartons are going for second and five for third.

Aussie World spokesman Tim James said the dunny races were a local institution.

Australia Day celebrations at Aussie World. Dunny races. Photo: Contributed

"This year we are encouraging locals to put their own team together and register," he said.

"All you need to do is simply grab a group of mates and enter the race to either run for yourselves or for your favourite local sporting club or charity of choice.

"It's a relaxed and fun day of entertainment including crab racing, tug of war, eating contests, and live Aussie music in The Shed from midday, so there's something for everyone.

Mr James said the Dunny Races were not only fun, but also support grassroots sport and charities.

"The prizemoney can make a real difference to start the year for a local sporting team or charity. The Dunny Races will kick off a day full of true blue Aussie events, live music and fun for the whole family."

Australia Day celebrations at Aussie World. Dunny races. Photo: Contributed

Previous winners have included the Maroochy Roos AFL, Sunshine Coast Falcons, Caloundra Panthers AFL and Sunshine Coast Fire.