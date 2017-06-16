Reading results for James Nash High

THE James Nash State High School Reader's Cup Team members have done their school proud again this year.

The team, consisting of four very dedicated Year 8 students, travelled to the Sunshine Coast to compete in the regional competition against 18 extremely spirited secondary schools.

Having competed in the Reader's Cup Competition last year, Mikayla Lawler, Jill Rollings, Scarlett Mansfield and Aliyah Millard were fired up and ready for this new challenge.

The students have spent 10 weeks reading the six prescribed books for the competition (by no means an easy feat) and engaging in vigorous quizzing and questioning of each other leading up to the night.

They participated in six rounds of questions in the heats, having to recall some very obscure knowledge. To throw a further challenge at them, they had to pay particular attention to their spelling, punctuation and grammar in their responses - this competition was far more than just reading.

The team fought hard and came in first place in their heat with 57 points, advancing them to the finals.

Up against four other schools, the points were wiped clean and the young women tackled a further six rounds of questions.

It really was a nail-biting final round that came down to the very last question to determine a winner with only a single point the margin.

It was an absolutely fantastic effort by the James Nash team who came in as runners up.

They made an extremely convincing placement that could easily have gone either way.