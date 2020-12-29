READERS’ CHOICE: Businesses voted favourites in 2020

There were no shorateg of great businesses and workers readers were eager to support in the hunt for the region’s favourites in 2020.

There were no shorateg of great businesses and workers readers were eager to support in the hunt for the region’s favourites in 2020.

There is no shortage of great businesses and workers in the Gympie region, nor is there a lack of people willing to let people others know about the good service they’ve received.

Throughout 2020, The Gympie Times asked readers to not only nominate their top choices in a range of categories, but help crown the best of the best.

These are the business and educational leaders who claimed these crowns this year.

Pharmacy

The city’s main street was home to the region’s favourite pharmacy, a title dispensed to Good Price Pharmacy, which took out more than a third of the vote.

The team at Good Price Pharmacy on Mary St, led by manager Kerry Gill.

Dentist

A much closer competition crowned River Dental’s Dr Brian Maher and Channon Lawrence Dental’s Dr Mark Cull equal winners in the hunt for the region’s top dentist.

Dr Mark Cull and Dr Brian Maher.

Chips and burgers

Fisherman’s Haul was a two-time winner in 2020, as it took out the top spot as the people’s choice for best hot chips and best takeaway meals.

Bruce Pearce of Fisherman's Haul

Meat pies

Readers keen to tuck into this Aussie staple were hard-pressed to go past Beefy’s Pies, which won the crown by a convincing 16-point margin over the competition.

Beefy's senior team members Anne Stevens and Kiara Dowdle with store manager Hester Moore.

Gym

Gympie City Gym celebrated its 20th birthday by being named the region’s favourite gym, but not without having to sweat it out at the end.

Gympie City Gym staff (back row) Tannar Jenkins, Ashleigh Rimmington, Renee Petrie, Emma Rice, (front row) Bodie Torr, Adam Cross, Bryce Googe.

Butcher

Gympie staple Shaw’s Meats snagged this crown in October in convincing fashion, running away from the competition with a 38 per cent margin – 23 points clear of its nearest competition.

Len Shaw of Shaw's Meats.

Real estate agent

Professionals’ Peter Olsson made his mark on Gympie’s property market after only six years in the industry as he was voted readers’ choice as the region’s favourite real estate agent.

Peter Olsson from Professionals Gympie.

Dance teacher

A three-decade commitment to the arts paid off for Dance Academy Cooloola’s Michelle Weber who waltzed into the top spot in the face of intense competition.

Dance Academy Cooloola's Michelle Weber.

Teacher

Gympie South State School’s ‘Mrs A’ catapulted to the top of a crowded field as the choice for the Gympie region’s favourite teacher.

Hair salon

Mary St-based Hair Review proved a cut above the competition this year when it was named the region’s favourite hair salon.

Builder

Damien Manning Carpentry hammered out the win as Gympie’s favourite builder in a tight competition in which two companies claimed more than two thirds of the vote.

Child care worker

There was no shortage of nominations for the favourite child care worker crown, but Sheree Bella Sophie from the East Deep Creek-based Edinburgh Family Day Care ultimately emerged from the field.