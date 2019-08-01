Menu
HAPPY DOG: When you're a dog called Sharron, you're always full of beans.
Pets & Animals

Readers barking mad for funny dog names

Greg Osborn
by
1st Aug 2019 12:25 AM
BELLA, Max, Charlie, Molly, Ruby, Buddy, Lucy, Roxy, Jack and Missy.

These are the top 10 dog names by registrations in Ipswich as revealed by Ipswich City Council earlier this month.

But if you're not one who follows the pack, and if you're looking to have a bit of fun with man's best friend, then here are the top five funniest dog names in Ipswich as voted by our Facebook readers.

Early on in our online poll - 63 PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's funniest dog name - the smart money was on one of Megatron 4000, Oompa, Luna-Lucy and Cha-Ka to take out top spot.

But it soon became clear that the sense of humour around these parts is a little more subtle, as the contest came down to a battle between Rebecca Ipsen Hill's Dachshund, Sharron (pictured above), and hard-working Kelpie / Collie mix, Keith, owned by Benny Reed.

 

Keith.
In the end our readers went for Sharron, beating out Keith with 20 per cent of the vote.

Not surprisingly Megatron 4000, Oompa and Cha-ka were also popular with our voters, with Zipper, Lakota, Lacey, Jack and Lola closing out our top 10.

 

Megatron 4000.
Thank you to all our readers for sharing a photo or photos, and to everyone who voted.

 

Oompa.
To see the full gallery of Ipswich's funniest dog names, head online to qt.com.au.

