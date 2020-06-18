Reader says she will miss the old Times
IT MAY take only one thing to prompt someone to buy a newspaper, be it the comics, the puzzles, the pictures or the stories.
But Shirley Pacey has been reading The Gympie times for all sorts of reasons, and for a long time.
“I do the Sudoku and then it’s all the local news, including the obituaries to see who’s passed away.
“My late husband and I married in 1962 and came here to live.
“That was 58 years ago and his parents read the paper every day for years before that,” she said.