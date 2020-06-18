Menu
Shirley Pacey has been reading the Gympie Times for 58 years
Shirley Pacey has been reading the Gympie Times for 58 years
Reader says she will miss the old Times

Arthur Gorrie
18th Jun 2020 7:05 AM
IT MAY take only one thing to prompt someone to buy a newspaper, be it the comics, the puzzles, the pictures or the stories.

But Shirley Pacey has been reading The Gympie times for all sorts of reasons, and for a long time.

“I do the Sudoku and then it’s all the local news, including the obituaries to see who’s passed away.

“My late husband and I married in 1962 and came here to live.

“That was 58 years ago and his parents read the paper every day for years before that,” she said.

