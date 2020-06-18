Reader says she will miss the old Times

Shirley Pacey has been reading the Gympie Times for 58 years

IT MAY take only one thing to prompt someone to buy a newspaper, be it the comics, the puzzles, the pictures or the stories.

But Shirley Pacey has been reading The Gympie times for all sorts of reasons, and for a long time.

“I do the Sudoku and then it’s all the local news, including the obituaries to see who’s passed away.

“My late husband and I married in 1962 and came here to live.

“That was 58 years ago and his parents read the paper every day for years before that,” she said.