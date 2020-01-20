Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many areas missed our the liquid gold from the heavens, rainfall across the region has lifted spirits and set creeks flowing again for the first time in years.

Some areas of the Lockyer Valley received more than 100mm of rain across Friday and Saturday.

It's going to take a lot more to break the drought, but the mud and water sent residents out to marvel and enjoy the sudden wet.

Dogs enjoyed a swim in creeks while kids got to play in overfloRwing tanks for the first time in years.

Take a look at some of the best photos Gatton Star readers took of the rainfall and its aftermath in the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery lockyer valley rainfall reader pics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flamin’ treat for fireys after terrifying ordeal

        premium_icon Flamin’ treat for fireys after terrifying ordeal

        Environment Trapped in a fire zone, surrounded by terrified families and not knowing what would come next was how Roz Beaton realised the sacrifices of fire fighters.

        Rural teens gambling with lives on roads

        premium_icon Rural teens gambling with lives on roads

        News “Offering to pick up your children is one option parents should consider.

        Former One Nation candidate to run for Gympie council

        premium_icon Former One Nation candidate to run for Gympie council

        News A familiar face has thrown their hat into the election ring, calling on the council...

        Grim figures out: Gympie doesn’t make it like we used to

        premium_icon Grim figures out: Gympie doesn’t make it like we used to

        News Latest reports reveal a troubling shift in the region’s economy.