Re-purposing a great garden

REUSE IT OR LOSE IT: Ruth and Jim Subramaniam by the fire pit in their unique, recycled garden.

DO YOU have any recycled timber and don't know what to do with it?

Ruth and Jim Subramaniam are happy to share some of their DIY projects for you to do this weekend.

Ruth is originally from Switzerland and she wanted to incorporate some of her heritage into the garden by installing a simple fire pit with bricks and rocks surrounded by wooden seats.

Recently Ruth and Jim cooked a sausage over the fire, reminiscing the good days of hiking through the mountains with her parents owning a part of this (a 66 hectare farm) as well as other farmers.

Near the fire pit they have collected a huge pile of debris from fallen gum trees like branches, sticks and twigs, and placed them inside a handmade v-shape bin.

"There's one thing missing and that's a table. We will be getting one in the near future,” Ruth said.

Surprisingly there's an interesting seat in the garden near the bird feeders, overlooking the lower part of the garden and dam in the distance positioned on wooden stumps.

It's not the typical seat you would image seeing in a garden setting.

Thinking outside the square is impossible for some people, but not Ruth, with her wanting a part of the large gum tree branch that was chainsawed down to the ground thus giving the plants a chance to grow successfully.

The gum tree was never wasted as this was also applied to making archways with one positioned near the house and other near the dam which gives it a beautiful texture/shape rather than the standard ones you buy from shops.

"They are boring. I like having fun and doing things differently,” Ruth says.

It was only natural that Ruth Subramaniam would join the Cooloola Pottery group six years ago.

She is now very creative despite having no knowledge during the initial stages.

Ruth says you never stop learning and having fun especially being around wonderful friends.

Ruth enjoys making things like chooks, roosters, crows, guinea fowls, whales, faces, love hearts, orchid baskets, scarecrows, water features and lots more.

And more importantly she is very appreciative of her husband Jim helping her with the glazing - a great team effort by both of them.

This would never have happened if it wasn't for Judith Fall, a member of the Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society, talking about pottery while working in the kitchen for the Gympie Garden Expo.

"It's very rewarding when people like your work,” Ruth said.

There's a coach trip organised to visit the Buderim Garden Festival on Sunday October 15, 2017 and interested parties can contact Gayle Robinson on 5483 1658.

The next meeting for Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society will be held on Saturday August 19 at Gaye Waikari and Mick Treeby's garden on Sorensen Rd, Southside.

Guest Speaker, Faye Dobson, will be talking about bonsai.