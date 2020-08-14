Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Reserve Bank governor has told parliament the historically low cash rate of 0.25 per cent looks set to stay for at least three years.
The Reserve Bank governor has told parliament the historically low cash rate of 0.25 per cent looks set to stay for at least three years.
Business

RBA flags three years of low cash rate

by Rebecca Le May
14th Aug 2020 4:58 PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia has flagged keeping the official interest rate at a historical low for the next three years, expecting it will take at least that long for the jobs market to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank cut the cash rate at its regular meeting on March 3 as the crisis started to grip the nation. It then held an extraordinary meeting just two weeks later when the board decided on a package that included a further reduction to 0.25 per cent and the introduction of the same target for the yield on three-year Australian government bonds.

Governor Philip Lowe has told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics that the cash rate, which is the interest rate on unsecured overnight loans between banks, looked set to remain at that level for some time.

"The board has clearly indicated that it will not increase the cash rate until progress is being made towards full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2-3 per cent target range," Mr Lowe said.

"These conditions are not likely to be met for at least three years.

"So it is highly likely that the cash rate will be at this level for some years, and having a target for three-year yields of 25 basis points reinforces this message."

The RBA expects high unemployment as a result of COVID-19 will last several years. Picture: Glenn Hampson
The RBA expects high unemployment as a result of COVID-19 will last several years. Picture: Glenn Hampson

On the Federal Government's response to the crisis, Mr Lowe said the significant increase in public debt to limit the hit to incomes was entirely manageable and affordable.

"It is the right thing to do to borrow today to help people, keep them in jobs and boost public investment at a time when private investment is very weak," he said.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said the RBA had largely run out of options to boost economic activity, but central bank officials had a key role in driving and contributing to debate on what fiscal and structural policies should be pursued.

"If we want to get the economy moving, keep our budget deficit down and deal with issues like repaying home loans, we need to create jobs," Mr James said.

Originally published as RBA flags three years of low cash rate

cash rate economy employment rba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Utter chaos’: Hour delays on Bruce Highway

        Premium Content ‘Utter chaos’: Hour delays on Bruce Highway

        News Delays of more than an hour are to be expected on the Bruce Highway as motorists from Brisbane and surrounds head north for the long weekend.

        • 14th Aug 2020 4:11 PM
        Meet the four Poms taking Coast rugby by storm

        Premium Content Meet the four Poms taking Coast rugby by storm

        Rugby Union AWESOME FOURSOME: These burly Poms have taken Sunshine Coast Rugby Union by storm...

        ‘It’s a mess’: 1400 reasons Rainbow Beach should be heard

        Premium Content ‘It’s a mess’: 1400 reasons Rainbow Beach should be heard

        News Petition tabled in State Parliament demanding the State restore free service for...

        Gympie blogger a double finalist in national business awards

        Premium Content Gympie blogger a double finalist in national business awards

        News Mum and school teacher by day, talented foodie and businesswoman blogger by night...