'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

A MOVIE which attracted an R rating in the US is set to shock audiences in Australia in September but its supporters say its brutal truth must be shared.

Unplanned tells the story of Planned Parenthood's youngest abortion clinic manager who became one of the most influential voices in the pro-life movement.

Abby Johnson changed her mind after experiencing an abortion procedure firsthand, quickly becoming a passionate advocate for the unborn.

Mrs Johnson oversaw 22,000 abortions during her time at Planned Parenthood, having two herself.

Across Australia, pro life groups are rallying to promote screenings of the movie through the Fan Force website.

It comes amid controversy over NSW's abortion laws which are currently before the Upper House.

Suggestions abortion could be allowed based gender sparked outrage from conservatives LNP members.

Since then, Premier Gladys Berejiklian, has opened the door to a new amendment to the Crimes Act to make gender selection abortions illegal in New South Wales.

The anger over the NSW abortion moves has gone viral on many conservatives social media feeds - along with promotion of the new Unplanned movie.

Unplanned tells the story of Abby Johnson's transformation from being pro-choice to pro-life.

Mrs Johnson describe making of the movie as part of a vulnerable healing process.

"It feels like everyone has seen you naked. But it's that vulnerability that really connects with people," she says.

She has experienced several checkpoints in her journey, including the closure of her former-clinic and birth of her eight children.

One of the most surprising things for her was the change movie-goers experienced during the movie.

"Every single day I had a new message from people who had seen the film. Lots of people saying I went into the film pro-choice and came out it pro-life. We didn't expect that.

"It shows how little people know about goes on in the industry," she says.

The movie has been criticised however for showing an explicit scene from within a abortion procedure, the moment which Mrs Johnson says changed her mind.

She says, "that's the most important part of the film."

In early meetings with the producers, Mrs Johnson was concerned that the movie would soften the events that took place.

"I don't have a cheesy story, it's a raw and real story. I'm not going to sugarcoat any of that," she says.

Sunshine Coast woman Jeanette Harris from Emily's Voice, a pro-life group, says, "It's not that offensive. It's only as graphic as a Die Hard film." It is rated M in Australia.

"If you're claiming that it is confront or disgusting then must also agree that the practice of abortion is ugly," she says.

Children by Choice were contacted but declined to comment.

