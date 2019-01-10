Rattler's return is bordering on being a farce

Are those behind the Rattler's return are drawing inspiration from Benny Hill?

IF IT hasn't already been declared a farce, surely the Rattler's foot is squarely on the line.

This latest certainly hasn't disappointed, if only for concerns about the family-friendly nature of wine and cheese tasting on a trip which sells alcohol before the train, on the train, and when the train turns around.

Clearly the problem must have been the cheese then.

But the dropping of Dagun is the latest on a list determined to challenge Santa's in length.

NOT HAPPY: Dagun volunteers Geoff Harvey, Trevor Armstrong, Elaine Bradley, Sue Ferris, Sheila Kath and Narelle Harvey say their community has been duded. Arthur Gorrie

Set aside the station for the moment: you're still left with things like asset ownership questions, the "Mysterious Case of the Disappearing GMs”, and an investigation/review which is lasting longer than Scotland Yard's hunt for Jack the Ripper.

But wait, there's more.

Not that I'm going to list them because we don't have the space and I'm rather looking forward to the movie, or at least a Netflix mini-series.

The Mary Valley Rattler stops at Amamoor Station on Wednesday morning. Josh Preston

Perhaps most disheartening is how volunteers might feel about these constant missteps - ones amplified by the chaining of ratepayers wallets to the project's success.

There's little doubt that from Gympie to Amamoor and Dagun, there's been great effort put forward by those that care to make the venture work.

So it must really suck when the train hits the headlines for the wrong reasons because it's nothing to do with their immense effort and not their fault.