Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rattler's 'ever expanding budget' makes ratepayers nervous

The beautiful Mary Valley Rattler - but is the cost of resurrecting her going to cost Mayor Mick Curran too much?
The beautiful Mary Valley Rattler - but is the cost of resurrecting her going to cost Mayor Mick Curran too much? SUPPLIED
by Letter to the Editor by Jill Dinneen, Southside

Letter to the Editor

JUST where does Michael Jeffries live? Under a rock somewhere I fear.

CLICK HERE: Read Mr Jeffries letter about "bickering schoolboys in council"

CLICK HERE: This letter isn't the only one to disagree with Mr Jeffries

Does he not realise lots of home owners in Gympie live in fear of their rate notice arriving.

We pay rates in Gympie much higher than most other shires in Queensland without having levies to cover the Rattler for one.

The decisions made by the councillors are often made without having all the necessary information. How can they be fully informed when only half the story is told?

Look at the centre in Curra - councillors asked to approve an extra $380,000 to finish a building　 which otherwise would be left half built for all to sneer at. If that isn't poor money management I'll stand corrected.

I am sure the aquatic centre will never make any money. Budget blow outs to start with and the entry fee is too high for the number of families we have in Gympie who live on struggle street.

Doesn't he know the Rattler won't go to Imbil in the foreseeable future?

 

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is determined to get the Rattler up and running.
Gympie Mayor Mick Curran is determined to get the Rattler up and running. LEEROY TODD

Imagine us ratepayers having to budget for $6000 per kilometre for track upkeep and $20,000 for the engine.

Doesn't he know all trains like ours run at a loss world wide?

I don't think we are big enough to cover such a loss every year.

The ever expanding budget for the Rattler makes me very nervous indeed and the track record of the CEO, with proven lack of money management, only adds to my fear.

Jill Dinneen,

Southside

 

Councillor Glen Hartwig continues to be outspoken in his criticism of Mayor Mick Curran and the way some things are done in Gympie council.
Councillor Glen Hartwig continues to be outspoken in his criticism of Mayor Mick Curran and the way some things are done in Gympie council. Renee Albrecht

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council letter letters to the editor mary valley rattler

Gympie Times
Fraser Coast Council faces $1.1m defamation fight

Fraser Coast Council faces $1.1m defamation fight

Sacked Fraser Coast council CEO seeks $204,000 in lost pay, $500,000 in future earnings and $389,500 for 'hurt and embarrassment' over 'defamatory' claims

  • News

  • 9th Dec 2017 5:01 AM

Airbnb boom lead by Rainbow Beach

GRAB A SHARE: Rainbow Beach is leading the growth of Airbnb in the region.

Gympie's share rentals soar in past two years.

Cooloola Cove property poses one of worst fire risks in Qld

Glenwood Rural Fire Brigade officers try to control a bush Fire at Bauple that has burnt out huge tracks of land. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

Fire reduction program unearths surprises for council

Gympie Gold XI face up to Nambour

TOUGH TEST: Gympie Gold XI bowler Brycen Mitchell expects Nambour to come out firing today at Albert Park.

A tough few days for The Gympie Gold XI

Local Partners