Rattler's 'ever expanding budget' makes ratepayers nervous

JUST where does Michael Jeffries live? Under a rock somewhere I fear.

Does he not realise lots of home owners in Gympie live in fear of their rate notice arriving.

We pay rates in Gympie much higher than most other shires in Queensland without having levies to cover the Rattler for one.

The decisions made by the councillors are often made without having all the necessary information. How can they be fully informed when only half the story is told?

Look at the centre in Curra - councillors asked to approve an extra $380,000 to finish a building which otherwise would be left half built for all to sneer at. If that isn't poor money management I'll stand corrected.

I am sure the aquatic centre will never make any money. Budget blow outs to start with and the entry fee is too high for the number of families we have in Gympie who live on struggle street.

Doesn't he know the Rattler won't go to Imbil in the foreseeable future?

Imagine us ratepayers having to budget for $6000 per kilometre for track upkeep and $20,000 for the engine.

Doesn't he know all trains like ours run at a loss world wide?

I don't think we are big enough to cover such a loss every year.

The ever expanding budget for the Rattler makes me very nervous indeed and the track record of the CEO, with proven lack of money management, only adds to my fear.

Jill Dinneen,

Southside