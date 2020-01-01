Rattler’s bad news won’t be swept under the rug

The Rattler is wonderful to watch in action - but unfortunately that action last financial year lost the company $549,000.

IF you loved how Rattler-focused the last council election was, then I’ve got good news for you.

It’s latest financial loss has made it a hot topic - and interestingly, this paper’s coverage of the train has become one for some as well, including suggestions there’s a knife out for the venture.

So let’s be clear: a successful Rattler would be great.

But the business case for its resurrection promised a “sustainable business model” for the train.

Yes, a financial loss for the first two years was part of the deal, but so was a $10.8 million cost and no further capital investment in any year.

Does this sound like the deal the public got? If a friend promises to get you a burger if you give him $20, you’re going to ask questions if he returns with smashed avo on a Sao instead.

This paper has run countless good news articles about the train’s return and it even sponsors a carriage on the train.

he downside of playing with public money is you need to answer to them.

But an unfortunate side-effect of playing in the sandpit of the public purse is accountability.

And the Rattler’s a publicly owned entity.

The good and the bad of the train is the public’s right to know.

They footed the bill.

For those who want negative news swept under the rug, well there are other places you can go for thinly veiled propaganda.

I’m sure I can round up a few.