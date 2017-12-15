Rattler: 'We can't stop now we've spent too much'

CALL TO ACTION: Councillor Glen Hartwig says the Rattler project delay can be blamed solely on one person.

Letter to the Editor

THE further blowout to the Rattler budget is not surprising.

Detailed engineering inspections would have identified the issues and would have allowed for a considered approach.

To suggest that council was "risk averse” on this project is deluded to say the least.

I struggle to understand how any person could suggest that.

The announcement on Wednesday was once again more spin.

Whilst there was ample detail about the expenditure and what we would get there was little about what was cut out or what works must be carried out in the following year to ensure that the trains maintains minimum standards.

Tamping ($450k) had been lauded as a necessary expense, justifying part of the first blowout, (but it) will not be done.

I thought it was necessary to extend the life of the sleepers.

There is also a requirement to add 2500 sleepers in the following 12 months.

Another expense and detail that was kept from the rate payer.

These two items add significant and further costs.

The statement that there will be no further blowouts until the train is running is true (maybe), we have just deferred significant cost until after the the first train leaves the station.

The statement by the Mayor that RRC has ample ability to repay the loan shows how little he understands.

I asked for a detailed business plan to be given to council so we could establish if the RRC could actually repay this loan.

It is still being formulated.

I would love to go to Curran Bank and get a loan, no documents, not details, just a she'll be right mate and get whatever you want.

The real world doesn't work this way and it is strange that this council does.

The fact that we have given this loan without detail or documents highlights the "spend as much as we can attitude”.

As one councillor said, we can't stop now we have spent too much.

It is the silly season as they say, it's sad that in my opinion council is leading the way.

With track work not yet completed, how was it ever going to be ready by December, that's not including the bridges?

Was the December date just a rush and grab for State money with little intention of it actually running on that date?

We may never know the truth.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Council, Division 2

(Abridged)