Rattler to trial $30, 30-minute diesel rides to Monkland

The Silver Bullet will take guests on a $30, 30-minute return trip to the Monkland.

THE Mary Valley Rattler announced today it will start Retro Fridays, a journey every Friday morning aboard the 1960's Silver Bullet rail motor with a complimentary breakfast or lunch.

As part of a trial, every Friday 10am, the restored Silver Bullet diesel rail motor will travel a portion of the Mary Valley heritage rail corridor on a return trip to the Monkland, a suburb on the north-east bank of the Mary River home to the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum.

With a meal included in the ticket price, passengers will also enjoy either breakfast or lunch from Platform No. 1 Café prior to or after travelling.

At 30 minutes for a round trip, Mary Valley Rattler chairman Ian McNicol says Retro Fridays are an ideal way to sample just some of the magic of heritage rail travel the Mary Valley Rattler is known for.

"A trip to the Monkland is a great way to see parts of Gympie from a completely different perspective - you'll cross the historic Victoria Bridge, which towers a whopping 33m above Deep Creek,” Mr McNicol said.

"And, if you're like me and fondly remember the era when locomotives like the Silver Bullet were first made, what better way to relive the spirit of the 50s and 60s than spending a morning aboard and learning about this remarkable engine on Retro Fridays.”

The Silver Bullet, as it's known, is a 2000 Class Railmotor first introduced to Queensland Railways in 1956 as a passenger only vehicle seating almost 100 passengers across two units, fully fitted out with a luggage compartment.

Fully restored to a high spec, the Silver Bullet in the Mary Valley Rattler's fleet of engines is an exceptional example of the 2000 Class, a symbol of modernism and prosperity in its heyday and now an eye-catching reminder of an optimistic time for Queenslanders.

Tickets for Retro Fridays are $30 for adults and $15 for children and include either breakfast or lunch at the Platform No. 1 Café located at the historic Gympie Station on Tozer Street.

The station, considered one of the best examples of timber railway architecture in Queensland, is the home of the Mary Valley Rattler and recently underwent a full refurbishment.

Check in is at the station at least 30 minutes prior to departure and passengers are encouraged to arrive early not only to enjoy breakfast prior to departure, but to have a chat with the drivers and tour guides before boarding the train.

RETRO FRIDAYS:

DATE: Every Friday morning

TIME: Train departs at 10am, returns at 10:30 - check in at least 30 mins before departure

VENUE: Historic Gympie Station, Tozer Street, Gympie 4570

COST: $30 adults $15 children

All tickets include either breakfast or lunch at Platform No. 1 Cafe